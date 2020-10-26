Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS) is a type of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system that consists of two parallel systems: a dedicated system for delivering outdoor air ventilation that handles both the latent and sensible loads of conditioning the ventilation air, and a parallel system to handle the (mostly sensible heat) loads generated by indoor/process sources and those that pass through the building enclosure.

The world leading players in the Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market are Johnson Controls, Daikin, Ingersoll Rand, Greenheck Fan Corporation, United Technologies, Nortek, Price Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, LG Electronics, CaptiveAire, DRI Inc, SEMCO, Addison and Desert Aire LLC. These Top companies currently account for more than 70% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market

In 2019, the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market size was US$ 2510.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4442.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Scope and Market Size

Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market is segmented into

Cooling Capacity 20 to 40 Ton

Cooling Capacity 40 to 60 Ton

Cooling Capacity Less than 20 Ton

Cooling Capacity Greater than 60 Ton

Segment by Application, the Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market is segmented into

Commercial

Residential

Utilities

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Share Analysis

Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) product introduction, recent developments, Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Johnson Controls

Daikin

Ingersoll Rand

Greenheck

United Technologies

Nortek

Price Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

LG Electronics

CaptiveAire

DRI

SEMCO

Addison

Desert Aire

