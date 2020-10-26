Global Thermal Conductivity Meters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Thermal Conductivity Meters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thermal Conductivity Meters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Thermal Conductivity Meters is an apparatus used for measuring thermal conductivity. Each of them is suitable for a limited range of materials, depending on the thermal properties and the medium temperature. It mainly includes heat flow apparatus, hot plate apparatus, hot wire apparatus and flash apparatus for both academic and industrial researches.
Europe, USA and China, is the main production base of Thermal Conductivity Meters, key manufacturers: Netzsch, TA Instruments, Linseis, Taurus Instruments, Hot Disk, Hukseflux, C-Therm Technologies, Kyoto Electronics, EKO Instruments, Stroypribor, Ziwei Electromechanical, Nanjing Dazhan Institute, Xiatech and Xiangke Yiqi are mostly located here. The volume of Thermal Conductivity Meters was 3123 units in 2018.
Europe, USA and China are the major sales markets, the market share of these regions is relatively stable as the downstream market of R&D is in a stable distribution.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thermal Conductivity Meters Market
In 2019, the global Thermal Conductivity Meters market size was US$ 100.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 126.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Thermal Conductivity Meters Scope and Market Size
Thermal Conductivity Meters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Conductivity Meters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Thermal Conductivity Meters market is segmented into
Portable Thermal Conductivity Meters
Desktop Thermal Conductivity Meters
Segment by Application, the Thermal Conductivity Meters market is segmented into
Academic
Industrial
Others
The major application of Thermal Conductivity Meters. Universities and laboratories need to very frequently use the test equipment to characterize their study results, with higher requirements for product quality.Used for product development and production monitoring of heat transfer fluids, metals, insulation, polymers etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Thermal Conductivity Meters Market Share Analysis
Thermal Conductivity Meters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Thermal Conductivity Meters product introduction, recent developments, Thermal Conductivity Meters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Netzsch
TA Instruments
Linseis
Taurus Instruments
Hot Disk
Hukseflux
C-Therm Technologies
Kyoto Electronics
EKO Instruments
Stroypribor
Ziwei Electromechanical
Nanjing Dazhan Institute
Xiatech
Xiangtan Xiangyi Instrument
METER Group (Formerly Decagon)
