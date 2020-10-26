Global Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Coin-operated Amusement Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Coin-operated Amusement Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Coin-operated amusements include video games, pinball machines, jukeboxes, pool tables, slot machines, and other machines and gaming devices operated by coins or tokens inserted into the machines by individual users. These games are attractive to both children and adults, and can be found in a variety of locations, such as convenience stores, bars, restaurants, grocery stores, truck stops and bus terminals.
Coin-operated Amusement Devices are mainly classified into the following types: Slot Machine, Dance Dance Revolution, Arcade, Racing Type, etc. Slot Machine is the most widely used type which takes up about 38.07% of the total in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market
In 2019, the global Coin-operated Amusement Devices market size was US$ 9139.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11660 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Coin-operated Amusement Devices Scope and Market Size
Coin-operated Amusement Devices market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coin-operated Amusement Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Coin-operated Amusement Devices market is segmented into
Slot Machine
Dance Dance Revolution
Arcade
Racing Type
Segment by Application, the Coin-operated Amusement Devices market is segmented into
Casinos
Amusement Arcades
Other Entertainment Venues
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Share Analysis
Coin-operated Amusement Devices market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Coin-operated Amusement Devices product introduction, recent developments, Coin-operated Amusement Devices sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
IGT
Konami Gaming
Novomatic
Aristocrat Leisure
Scientific Games
Chicago Gaming Company
Amatic Industries
APEX Gaming Technology
Aruze Gaming
Astro Corp.
Belatra Co. Ltd.
Casino Technology
Gauselmann Group
Everi
