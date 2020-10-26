Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE) consists of a variety of instruments or cards for testing memory, digital, and mixed-signal at the wafer and Packaged stages, and single-chip system (SoC) components that are also in the wafer and Packaged stages.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE) industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Americas and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market
In 2019, the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market size was US$ 3765.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4454.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Scope and Market Size
Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is segmented into
Wafer ATE
Packaged Device ATE
Segment by Application, the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is segmented into
Automotive Electronics
Consumer Electronics
Communications
Computer
Industrial/Medical
Military/Aviation
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Share Analysis
Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automated Test Equipment (ATE) product introduction, recent developments, Automated Test Equipment (ATE) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Teradyne
Advantest
LTX-Credence
Cohu
Astronics
Chroma
SPEA
Averna
Shibasoku
ChangChuan
Macrotest
Huafeng
