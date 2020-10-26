Global Roadheader Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Roadheader market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Roadheader market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Roadheader is kind of combine machine which could realize cutting, load, conveyor, automatic moving, spreading fog and cleaning dust. It almost uses on tunnel of coal mine, at recent years, the range of working of roadheader is greatly developing. It becomes mainly using on highway, railway, metro, national defense engineering project, water conservancy project, nonferrous metal and nonmetal mining tunnel, and mining exploring, etc.

Factors such as need to reduce environmental pollution from excavation process, increase in mining activates in the Asia-Pacific region, and rise in underground parking system in residential and commercial buildings fuel the growth of the roadheaders market. However, expensive pricing and long process in approval of new mining projects are few factors that affect the growth of the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Roadheader Market

In 2019, the global Roadheader market size was US$ 372.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 468.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Roadheader Scope and Market Size

Roadheader market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Roadheader market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Roadheader market is segmented into

Cutting Power <100 kW

Cutting Power 100-300 kW

Cutting Power >300 kW

Segment by Application, the Roadheader market is segmented into

Coal Mine

Roadway Development

Rock

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Roadheader Market Share Analysis

Roadheader market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Roadheader product introduction, recent developments, Roadheader sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sandvik

SANY GROUP

XCMG

Antraquip

BBM Group

Famur

Sunward

Mitsui Miike Machinery

DHMS

MSB Schmittwerke

