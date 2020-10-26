Global Electric Oil Pump Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Electric Oil Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Oil Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electric-oil-pump-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Electric oil pump is an oil pump driven by the electric motor and is used to maintain oil pressure and lubricate the automatic-transmission/continuously-variable-transmission during engine stop of such as stop-start vehicles.
Automotive pump is a crucial component found in all types of vehicles, but advances in automotive technology has continued to influence its design and application prospects. As global sales of vehicles continue to grow, it also ushers the demand for various automotive components and parts including automotive pumps.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Oil Pump Market
In 2019, the global Electric Oil Pump market size was US$ 435.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1581.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 20.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Electric Oil Pump Scope and Market Size
Electric Oil Pump market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Oil Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electric Oil Pump market is segmented into
Separate Pump
Integrated Pump
Segment by Application, the Electric Oil Pump market is segmented into
Start-Stop System
Electric and Hybrid Vehicle
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electric Oil Pump Market Share Analysis
Electric Oil Pump market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Oil Pump product introduction, recent developments, Electric Oil Pump sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Nidec Corporation
SHW Group
FTE automotive
AISIN SEIKI
Rheinmetall Automotive AG
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Magna
LG Innotek
ZF-TRW
Slpt
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
EMP
