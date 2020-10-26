Global Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Near-field scanning optical microscopy (NSOM/SNOM) is a microscopy technique for nanostructure investigation that breaks the far field resolution limit by exploiting the properties of evanescent waves. In SNOM, the excitation laser light is focused through an aperture with a diameter smaller than the excitation wavelength, resulting in an evanescent field (or near-field) on the far side of the aperture. When the sample is scanned at a small distance below the aperture, the optical resolution of transmitted or reflected light is limited only by the diameter of the aperture. In particular, lateral resolution of 20 nm and vertical resolution of 2–5 nm have been demonstrated.
The main markets for Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) are academia, research labs and the semiconductors and electronics sector, with growing markets in biology and the life sciences and nanotechnology and nanomaterials research. In semiconductors, the measurement and manipulation of nanomaterials becomes increasingly challenging as the continuous shrinking of dimensions requires higher lateral resolution.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) Market
In 2019, the global Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) market size was US$ 54 million and it is expected to reach US$ 69 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) Scope and Market Size
Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) market is segmented into
Integration Model
Independent Model
Segment by Application, the Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) market is segmented into
Academic/Government Customers
Applied/Industrial Customers
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) Market Share Analysis
Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) product introduction, recent developments, Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
NT-MDT
Witec
Neaspec
Nanonics imaging
Bruker Corporation
A.P.E. Research
Mad City Labs Inc.
…
