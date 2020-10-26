Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Pipeline Expansion Joints market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pipeline Expansion Joints market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A typical expansion joint is comprised of one or more metal bellows (most commonly stainless steel) or from materials such as rubber, fabric or plastic such as PTFE. While materials such as rubber, plastic and fabric have their limitations, metal is the most versatile of all materials. Metals are suitable for use at high temperatures, have high strength properties and are resistant to corrosion.
The largest share is taken by Trelleborg , Witzenmann and Senior Flexonics, which together account for a market share of 33% in the global Pipeline Expansion Joints industry. Geographically, Europe represents the largest piece of this industry with 28 percent of the world total, followed by China at 26 percent and North America at 24 percent. The Pipeline Expansion Joints market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Market
In 2019, the global Pipeline Expansion Joints market size was US$ 1744.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1951.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Scope and Market Size
Pipeline Expansion Joints market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pipeline Expansion Joints market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Pipeline Expansion Joints market is segmented into
Fabric Expansion Joints
Metallic Expansion Joints
Rubber Expansion Joints
Others
Metallic Expansion Joints were the largest segment of Pipeline Expansion Joints, with a market share close to 75% in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Pipeline Expansion Joints market is segmented into
Power Engineering
Petrochemical
Heavy Industry
Others
Heavy Industry occupied the largest application field, followed by Petrochemical and Power Engineering.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Pipeline Expansion Joints Market Share Analysis
Pipeline Expansion Joints market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pipeline Expansion Joints product introduction, recent developments, Pipeline Expansion Joints sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Trelleborg
Witzenmann
Senior Flexonics
Teadit Group
Hyspan Precision
HKR
BOA Holding
Pyrotek
AEROSUN-TOLA
EagleBurgmann
EBAA Iron
Metraflex
U.S. Bellows
Flexider
Macoga
Spiroflex
Holz Rubber Company
Anant Engineering & Fabricators
Osaka Rasenkan Kogyo
Kadant Unaflex
Microflex
Flexicraft Industries
Tofle
Viking Johnson
Romac Industries
Ditec
Teddington Engineered
