Global Confocal Raman Microscopes Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Confocal Raman Microscopes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Confocal Raman Microscopes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Confocal Raman microscopy couples a Raman spectrometer to a standard optical microscope, allowing high magnification visualization of a sample and Raman analysis with a microscopic laser spot.

Horiba was the global largest manufacturer in the Confocal Raman microscopy industry, accounted for maximal market share about 35% in the global market, followed by Thermo Fisher , WITec, Renishaw, and Bruker. Those top 5 companies accounted for a combined market share close to 91% of the world total. North America is the largest consumption region now, with a consumption market share of 38.75% in 2018, followed by Europe with a consumption market share of 32.27%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Confocal Raman Microscopes Market

In 2019, the global Confocal Raman Microscopes market size was US$ 98.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 141.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Confocal Raman Microscopes Scope and Market Size

Confocal Raman Microscopes market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Confocal Raman Microscopes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Confocal Raman Microscopes market is segmented into

Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy

Other

Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy occupied a share close to 16% in the market, while other kinds of Confocal Raman Spectroscopy accouted for 84%.

Segment by Application, the Confocal Raman Microscopes market is segmented into

Life Sciences

Materials Science

Semiconductors

Other

Materials Science remained the largest application field with a market share of 37%, followed by Life Sciences and Semiconductors.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Confocal Raman Microscopes Market Share Analysis

Confocal Raman Microscopes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Confocal Raman Microscopes product introduction, recent developments, Confocal Raman Microscopes sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Horiba

Thermo Fisher

WITec

Renishaw

Bruker

…

