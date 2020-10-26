Global Confocal Raman Microscopes Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Confocal Raman Microscopes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Confocal Raman Microscopes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Confocal Raman microscopy couples a Raman spectrometer to a standard optical microscope, allowing high magnification visualization of a sample and Raman analysis with a microscopic laser spot.
Horiba was the global largest manufacturer in the Confocal Raman microscopy industry, accounted for maximal market share about 35% in the global market, followed by Thermo Fisher , WITec, Renishaw, and Bruker. Those top 5 companies accounted for a combined market share close to 91% of the world total. North America is the largest consumption region now, with a consumption market share of 38.75% in 2018, followed by Europe with a consumption market share of 32.27%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Confocal Raman Microscopes Market
In 2019, the global Confocal Raman Microscopes market size was US$ 98.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 141.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Confocal Raman Microscopes Scope and Market Size
Confocal Raman Microscopes market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Confocal Raman Microscopes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Confocal Raman Microscopes market is segmented into
Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy
Other
Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy occupied a share close to 16% in the market, while other kinds of Confocal Raman Spectroscopy accouted for 84%.
Segment by Application, the Confocal Raman Microscopes market is segmented into
Life Sciences
Materials Science
Semiconductors
Other
Materials Science remained the largest application field with a market share of 37%, followed by Life Sciences and Semiconductors.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Confocal Raman Microscopes Market Share Analysis
Confocal Raman Microscopes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Confocal Raman Microscopes product introduction, recent developments, Confocal Raman Microscopes sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Horiba
Thermo Fisher
WITec
Renishaw
Bruker
…
