Smart Agriculture Market Explores New Growth Opportunities by 2020-2026

Major Key Players operating in the Market are

AGCO Corporation.

Raven Industries Inc.

Precision Planting LLC.

Ag Leader Technology, Inc.

SST Development Group, Inc.

The Climate Corporation

Ag Junction LLC.

SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

TOPCON, Trimble Inc.

Agribotix LLC.

Deere & Company

GEA Group

Auroras s.r.l.

Grownetics, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation of the Smart Agriculture Market:

By Agriculture Type

Precision Farming

Fish Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Others

By Software Type

Local/Web Based

Cloud Based

By Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Financial Management

Feeding Management

Milk Harvesting

Water Quality Management

Others

By Services

System Integration and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Connectivity Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Solution

Network Management

Agriculture Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Smart Weather Management

Others

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2026)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

