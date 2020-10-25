Global Engineering Thermoplastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Engineering Thermoplastics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Engineering Thermoplastics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Engineering Thermoplastics Market
The global Engineering Thermoplastics market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Engineering Thermoplastics Scope and Segment
Engineering Thermoplastics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Engineering Thermoplastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
3M
ARKEMA
Asahi Kasei
Ascend
BASF
Bayer
Celaness
Changchun
Chimei
CNPC
Daikin
Dongyue
DSM
DuPont
Formosa
Hochest-Celanese
Invista
JM
JSR
KKPC
Lanxess
LG Chemical
Meilan Group
Mitsubishi
Nan Ya
PolyOne
Radici Group
SABIC
Engineering Thermoplastics Breakdown Data by Type
Polycarbonates (PC)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polyamides (PA)
Thermoplastic Polyesters (PET & PBT)
Polyacetals (POM)
Fluoropolymers
Others
Engineering Thermoplastics Breakdown Data by Application
Transportation
Electronics
Industrial
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Engineering Thermoplastics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Engineering Thermoplastics market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Engineering Thermoplastics Market Share Analysis
