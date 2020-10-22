Video Streaming Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2028

Video streaming is the one-way transmission of video content over a data network. It is a type of media streaming in which data from a video file is continuously transferred through the Internet to a remote user. This content is sent in a compressed form via the Internet and is displayed in real time by the viewer. While streaming, the user does not have to wait to download it on a computer or host it to play the file. Hence, a player is needed for uncompressing the file, which sends the audio data to the speakers and the video data to the display. Improving Internet infrastructure and demand for video streaming services to boost the market Convenience in watching the video content anytime & anywhere, increasing mobile subscriptions & adoption of mobile connected devices, especially smartphones, and the rising need for original content & live streaming are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of the video streaming market. However, interruptions in streaming flow, piracy and low bandwidth or limited streaming speed are some of the major challenges that hamper the growth of the video streaming market.

Global video streaming market is categorised by type, by content delivery channel, by revenue model, by industry and by region

On the basis of type, the video streaming market is segmented into video on-demand and live video streaming. The revenue contribution from the live video streaming segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. On the basis of content delivery channel, the video streaming market is segmented into OTT, Pay TV and IPTV. The OTT segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. On the basis of revenue model, the video streaming market is segmented into subscription, pay per view, premium purchases and advertisement-based revenue model.

The subscription-based revenue model is expected to hold approximately 51.5% of the market share in 2028.On the basis of industry, the video streaming market is segmented into residential and commercial industries. The commercial industry segment is further segmented as media & entertainment, education and others. The revenue contribution from the commercial industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period, whereas the revenue contribution from the education segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

South East Asia & others of APAC and North America are expected to maintain the key market positions in the coming yearsAmong the key regional markets, South East Asia and others of APAC is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global video streaming market with a CAGR of over 19.8% during the forecast period. Revenue from the data integration software market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for over 38% of the global video streaming market revenue in 2018. The key players reported in this study on the global video streaming market are Netflix, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Apple Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Adobe Systems, Inc.; Google Inc.; Roku, Inc.; Akamai Technologies, Inc. and Hulu, LLC.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Analyst Credentials

2.4. About FMI

3. Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

3.3. Value Chain

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.5. Opportunity Analysis

4. Market Forecast

4.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

4.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

5. Global Video Streaming Market Analysis By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Type

5.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Type

5.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis 2013-2017 By Type

5.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast 2018-2028 By Type

5.3.1. Live video streaming

5.3.2. Video on demand

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Type

