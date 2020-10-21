Speciality Malt Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

In parallel with the rise in global consumption of alcoholic beverages, local entrepreneurs from all corners of the world have begun treading the waters of brewing businesses. A considerable rise in the number of microbreweries being set up across the globe is stimulating the growth in consumption of specialty malts – a key ingredient for making alcoholic beverages such as beer. Innovations in brewing techniques has further consolidated the application of specialty malts in production of flavoured alcoholic beverages.

A new research report from Future Market Insights reveals that the global market for specialty malts, which is currently valued at an estimated US$ 2.16 billion, is expected to soar at a steady CAGR of 6.4% and bring in revenues worth over US$ 4 billion by 2026 end.

Since the growth in demand for specialty malts continues to remain contingent upon global alcoholic beverage consumption, more than one million tonnes of specialty malts are anticipated to be consumed through 2026. Incidentally, this will also shore up the global production of barley, wheat, corn, soybean and other grains used for deriving specialty malts. By lending a unique flavour, texture, and colour, the application of specialty malts continues to gain significance in production of beverages, revenues from which will impose nearly 90% share on global specialty malts market value throughout the forecast period. The research reveals that revenue share of alcoholic beverages in the global specialty malt market will remain consistent at nearly 82% through 2026. Meanwhile, about 130,000 tonnes of specialty malts were globally consumed for production of non-alcoholic drinks & beverages in 2016.

Western Europe – Largest Consumer of Specialty Malts

When it comes to consuming flavoured alcoholic beverages, consumers in Western European countries such as Germany, France or Belgium will certainly not shy away. By the end of the forecast period, more than 500,000 tonnes of specialty malts will be consumed across Western Europe, making it the largest consumer of specialty malts in the world. With respect to production, the demand for specialty malts will register stellar growth in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. The APEJ specialty malts market will register the highest value CAGR of 7.8%, and procure over US$ 1 billion revenues during the projected period. North America and Latin America are anticipated to account for a collective share of more than 24% in global specialty malts revenues through 2026.

Cargill, Inc. – Largest Producer of Specialty Malts

With more than 10% share in global revenues, Cargill Incorporated will retain its title as the largest producer of specialty malts in the world. With its manufacturing plants based in Germany, the company will also boost the status of Western Europe in the global specialty malts market. Joining Cargill in inducing higher production of specialty malts are prominent European companies, namely –

IREKS GmbH

Viking Malt Oy

Groupe Soufflet

Malteurop

Axereal

Simpsons Malt Limited

Other key producers of specialty malts profiled in the research report include –

Australia’s GrainCorp Ltd.

the Cooperative Agraria Agroindustrial of Brazil

Barmalt India Pvt. Ltd

In the report, titled “Specialty Malts Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” Future Market Insights discloses that global demand for caramelised malts will incur a decline in 2017 and beyond. While their dominance on global market revenues will be retained through 2026, the rate at which caramelised specialty malts are consumed in the world will be outpaced by surging consumption of roasted malts. By the end of forecast period, more than US$ 1.5 billion worth of roasted specialty malts are being projected to be sold in the world. Over two-third of global specialty malts production will be sourced from barley grain produce. Although, advancing farming techniques will also increase the production of specialty malts from wheat and rye grains. Likewise, dry extracts of specialty malts will dominate the global specialty malts revenues by accounting for a steady share of 69%. On the other hand, liquid and malt flour extracts will lose market presence in the years to come, exhibiting a marginal dip in their global revenue share.

