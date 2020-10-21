FMI Updates Automated Guided Vehicle Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

A recent market study published by FMI on the automated guided vehicle market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historic and current growth parameters of the automated guided vehicle market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market: Taxonomy

The global automated guided vehicle market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Technology By Application By Vehicle Type By End Use By Region Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Infrared Guidance

Wire Guidance

Inertial Guided

Optical Guided Transportation

Distribution

Storage Unit Load Carrier

Pallet Truck

Assembly Line Vehicle

Tow Vehicle

Forklift Truck

Light Load Trasporters Logistics

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Aerospace North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the automated guided vehicle market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends about the automated guided vehicle market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the automated guided vehicle market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the automated guided vehicle market. Along with this, a comprehensive information pertaining to automated guided vehicle and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the automated guided vehicle market report.

Chapter 03 – Market View Point

The automated guided vehicle market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the automated guided vehicle market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical automated guided vehicle market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the automated guided vehicle market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the automated guided vehicle market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029.

Chapter 05 – Forecast Factors

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the automated guided vehicle market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, Porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis for the automated guided vehicle market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 06 – Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Navigation Technology

Based on the type, the automated guided vehicle market is segmented into laser guidance, magnetic guidance, infrared guidance, wire guidance, inertial guided, and optical guided. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the automated guided vehicle market and market attractiveness analysis based on the navigation technology.

Chapter 07 – Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

Based on the vehicle type, the automated guided vehicle market is segmented into transportation, distribution, and storage. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the automated guided vehicle market and market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 08 – Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Vehicle Type

This chapter provides details about the automated guided vehicle market based on the vehicle type, and has been classified into unit load carrier, pallet truck, assembly line vehicle, tow vehicle, forklift truck, light load transporter, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on the vehicle type.

Chapter 09 – Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End Use

This chapter provides details about the automated guided vehicle market based on the end use, and has been classified into logistics, healthcare, automation, manufacturing, food & beverages, and aerospace. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on the end use.

Chapter 10 – Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the automated guided vehicle market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America automated guided vehicle market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the automated guided vehicle market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 – Western Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the automated guided vehicle market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – Eastern Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, Russia, Poland, and rest of Eastern Europe countries are prominent countries are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the Eastern Europe automated guided vehicle market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Eastern Europe automated guided vehicle market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 15 – APEJ Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the automated guided vehicle market in East Asia by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Japan and rest of APEJ. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the automated guided vehicle market in APEJ.

Chapter 16 – Japan Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the automated guided vehicle market in Japan. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the automated guided vehicle market in Japan.

Chapter 17 – MEA Automated guided vehicle Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the automated guided vehicle market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC countries, Turkey, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 18 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the automated guided vehicle market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio. In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the automated guided vehicle market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments.

Some of the market players featured in the report are JBT Corporation, Kuka AG, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Kion Group AG, Omron Adept Technologies, INC., AGVE Group, Inc, Transbotics Corporation, Oceaneering International Inc., Seegrid Corporation, Murata Machinery, SSI Schaefer, AVT Europe NV, Cassioli Srl, Toyota Industries Corporation, Robotnik, Kollmorgen, E&K Automation GMBH, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Mecalux, S.A, Bastian Solutions, Inc., among others.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the automated guided vehicle market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the automated guided vehicle market.