Global Products from Food Waste Market on a Steady Growth Trail; FMI Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in its New Revised Report

FMI has compiled a study on products from food waste, which offers an analysis and forecast of the products from food waste market, in its publication titled, ‘Products from Food Waste Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019–2029. The food and beverage processing segments which are forecasted to grow at a high rate comprises processing and packaging of food waste products, which may be utilized as ingredients or whole agricultural produce such as oil, flour, and other extracts.

The two most important industries that hold market potential for products from food waste are beverage processing and bakery. Nutritious and gluten-free flours are increasingly finding application in the bakery sector, and hence, alternative sources can gain entry without the need for penetration efforts. The report covers a historical analysis of the products from food waste market from 2014 to 2018, and provides forecasts from 2019 to 2029 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

This report on the products from food waste market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the products from food waste market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter in the products from food waste market report presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the products from food waste market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of products from food waste, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita food consumption, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments, and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the products from food waste market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates.

The report on the products from food waste market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global products from food waste market, covering detailed information based on source and application. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the products from food waste market, covering vital aspects of the products from food waste markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the products from food waste market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the products from food waste market report include Bio-bean Limited, Circular Systems S.P.C., Fruitcycle, Misfit Juicery LLC, ReGrained, LLC, Rise Products, Inc, Rubies in the Rubble, Snact Ltd., Toast Ale Ltd., Aeropowder, Waste Not, and Jacob’s Juice, amongst others.

To develop the market estimates for products from food waste, the overall share of culled and rejected fruits was considered. This was followed by evaluating the volume reserved for the manufacture of processed products, and extraction of various ingredients from these rejected fruits and bagasse. This was modeled for major production regions and countries, and benchmarking this evaluation for other regions for the products from food waste market. Various factors such as parent market consumption and penetration were considered for benchmarking, which were then followed by cross-referencing the production and revenue generated from the sales of products from food waste by key producers for top countries, globally. The prices of products from food waste have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

Global Products from Food Waste Market: Segmentation

Products from Food Waste Market Analysis by Source

Mangoes

Apples

Grapes

Citrus Fruits

Carrots

Beetroot

Berries

Others

Products from Food Waste Market Analysis by Application

Food Processing

Beverage Processing

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Analysis by Region