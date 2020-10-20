Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

FMI has conducted a study on the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing through the analysis and forecast of the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market in its publication titled ‘Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029.’ This report on the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market covers the various key factors influencing the demand and supply of clinical oncology next-generation sequencing over the next several years. This report consists of the drivers, restraints, various market trends, and opportunities for participants in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market.

A study has been done on the various technologies of next-generation sequencing and how each technology differs from other technologies. The report consists of the ongoing trends in the market, and the various opportunities for the significant growth of the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market.

The report consists of the various strategies adopted by the key manufacturers in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market. International collaborations are one of the main strategies adopted by the key manufacturers in the market. Nowadays, manufacturers are trying to develop new error-free sequencing technologies to obtain better sequencing results.

The report also focuses on the various macro-economic factors that are affecting the overall growth of the market. Some of the important macro-economic factors affecting the growth of the market include economic growth & inflation, and growing biomedical research in emerging markets. Changing biomedical and biotechnological demographics in emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, are expected to fuel the growth opportunities for medical device manufacturers. Public as well as private healthcare expenditure in these countries is expected to witness high growth, which is, in turn, expected to attract the manufacturers in these markets.

The report also contains key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. Various trends in these regions have been covered in this report. The market attractiveness index of the products for all the regions have been covered in this report. The report also contains the market scenario of the different countries covered by each region.

The report also contains the forecast factors that impact the growth of the market. There forecast factors are expected to increase the growth of the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market. The impact analysis of the forecast factors has been covered in the report.

The regulatory scenario for the next-generation sequencing used for oncology has been covered in this report. The profiles of various companies associated with the clinical oncology next-generation treatment market has also been included in this report, in addition to the competition landscape of various key players in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market.

Various key players in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market manufacturer several products for the sequencing of DNA. The strengths and weakness of various companies have been covered in the report.

The report also focuses on the research methodology being adopted by researchers for the estimation of the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market in different geographies.

Global Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Segmentation

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Product Type

Sequencing Platforms

Sequencing Products

Kits and Reagents

Services

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Technology

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Pyro-Sequencing

Synthesis Sequencing (SBS)

Real Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Ligation Sequencing

Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing

Nano-Pore Sequencing

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Application

Whole Tumor Genome Sequencing

Whole Tumor Exome Sequencing

Targeted Tumor Genome Profiling

Tumor Transcriptome Sequencing

Tumor-normal Comparisons

Others

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by End User

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Research Organizations

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Region