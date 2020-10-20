Vegan Ice Creams Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

According to the report, the global market for plant-based ice-creams will reach a value of US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2017, recording an estimates sales of 194.5 thousand tonnes of plant-based ice-creams. Towards the end of 2027

Increasing vegan population worldwide is triggering demand for plant-based alternatives, not only for meeting their daily dietary needs but also throughout their indulgence habits. With a mounting number of consumers spurning animal-based products, the consumption of vegan dairy products, such as soy milk and almond milkd, has also increased to a new high. This reflects in their growing popularity in the plant-based ice creams market. Consumers are also voicing the demand for a variety of flavours in vegan alternatives to ice creams, which is expected to boost the adoption of natural and vegan flavours in the plant-based ice creams market. Furthermore, leading market players are also making available a variety of product types in non-dairy ice creams such as cups, cones, tubs, and ice cream bars. This is expected to emerge as a prominent trend in the plant-based ice creams market.

Decoding the future of the global Vegan Ice Creams market

The global Vegan Ice Creams market is likely to experience rising growth opportunities due to an increasing lactose intolerant population and rising adoption of veganism. These two factors are leading to a dynamic progress of the Vegan Ice Creams market in developed nations. Besides, new product variants with different flavours of plant-based ice creams are expected to hit the global market in the years to come. Prominent players in the market are also going the extra mile to introduce new dairy-free ice cream bases such as hemp milk, rice milk, avocado puree and other plant-based protein extracts as bases for healthy alternatives in ice creams. In a new report titled “Vegan Ice Creams Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Opportunity Assessment, 2017–2027,” our analysts have tried to understand the various strategies adopted by key players across the globe.

The report also profiles prominent players in the global plant-based ice-cream market, which include Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc., Bliss Unlimited, LLC, LUV Ice Cream LLC, SO DELICIOUS DAIRY FREE (Danone), Oatly AB, Jollyum Co., The Booja-Booja Co., LITTLE BABYS ICE CREAM LLC, Klein’s Ice Cream Inc., and Frankie & Jo’s. Other key players in the market are observed to be Happy cow ltd., Tofutti, Breyers, Dream, Nadamoo, ARCTIC ZERO, Inc., Snowflake Luxury Gelato, Wink Frozen Desserts, Nobó ltd., Imuraya Group Co. Ltd.

We have observed that manufacturers have understood the needs of customers and are accordingly providing plant based ice cream products with specific flavours. Our expert team of analysts have also observed that frozen and dried plant based ice cream flavours are better and in growing demand in the U.S and Canada. Organic plant based ice cream products are gaining traction among vegan consumers as well as flexitarian consumers.

Vegan Ice Creams – A new trend in the U.S. and U.K.

According to our research, U.S is the leading producer of Vegan Ice Creams followed by Western Europe, APEJ, Japan, MEA and Latin America. The U.S and U.K have emerged as major producers of Vegan Ice Creams in the past three years. The U.S is a leading producer of Vegan Ice Creams in the world. The U.S leads in global ice cream consumption with an average per capita consumption of nearly 27 litres per year followed by New Zealand in APEJ at 24 litres per person per year.

North America is the largest region in terms of plant based ice cream consumption followed by Western Europe. The U.S. is the major market and consumer of Vegan Ice Creams followed by U.K, France, Sweden, Germany, and Norway in Western Europe. Vegan Ice Creams have been trending owing to consumer inclination towards healthy vegan food trends and can even be consumed by lactose intolerant consumers. In Latin America, salty and spicy flavours of Vegan Ice Creams are commonly available and consumed in Argentina.

Market Taxonomy

By Form

Singles

Blends

By Product Type

Bars

Cones

Cups/Tubs

Others

By Source

Soy Milk

Coconut Milk

Almond Milk

Cashew Milk

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Research Methodology

In-depth secondary research has been used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. In order to conduct expert and industry interviews, we have formulated a detailed discussion guide. Our analysts have drawn up a list of industry players including manufacturers, distributors, retailers and industry experts and have conducted extensive interviews with these key market stakeholders to acquire deeper insights into the global Vegan Ice Creams market. Data thus acquired is validated using the triangulation method in which secondary and primary research data along with Future Market Insights independent analysis contribute to the final data. This final data is then scrutinised using advanced tools to glean pertinent insights into the global Vegan Ice Creams market.

