Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth to 2027

The study on Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market provides analysis of Global market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in Global market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis.

This the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market report is a valuable source of information for investors, new entrants, stakeholders and market players to formulate strategies for growth & expansion and obtain a competitive edge in the coming years.

Major players operating in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market are focusing on some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to keep hold in the ever competitive market. Moreover, they are concentrating on collaborating with local players to increase their market reach as well as strengthen their goodwill in the global market.

Key players involved in the manufacture of advanced metering infrastructure mechanisms include Cisco Systems Inc., lcara Technologies LLC, General Electric, Elster Group SE, Itron Inc., IBM Corporation, Sensus, Teito Corporation, Schneider Electric, Trilliant Inc., Silver Spring Network, Schneider Electric SA, Landis+Gyr, General Electric, Eaton Corporation Itron and Echelon Corporation among others.

Report Scope:

The global advanced metering infrastructure market can be segmented on the basis of device, service, solution and region. On the basis of device, the global advanced metering infrastructure market can be segmented into smart water meters, smart gas meters, smart electric meters and communication modules. On the basis of service, the global advanced metering infrastructure market can be segmented into system integration, meter deployment and program management and consulting. On the basis of solution, the global advanced metering infrastructure market can be segmented into meter data management, meter data analytics, AMI security and meter communication infrastructure.

On the basis of region, the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific.

