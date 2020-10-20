Global and United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2027

New report published by Ameco Research which offers Exclusive Research “Global and United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Research Report 2020”.

The global and United States Glass Fiber Composites report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and United States Glass Fiber Composites report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/241053

The global and United States Glass Fiber Composites market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

To know the latest trends and insights related to Global and United States Glass Fiber Composites, click the link below: https://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-and-united-states-glass-fiber-composites-market-report-2020-2027-241053

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

By Resin Type

By Manufacturing Process

Segment by Application

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Construction & Infrastructure

Marine

Others

The major vendors covered:

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Owens Corning

PPG

Lanxess

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Asahi Glass

Chomarat Group

Johns Manville

Jushi Group

Nippon Sheet Glass

Nitto Boseki

Saertex Group

Taishan Fiberglass

Chongqing Polycomp

Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global and United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Wind Energy

1.5.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.6 Construction & Infrastructure

1.5.7 Marine

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Glass Fiber Composites Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Glass Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fiber Composites Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Composites Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Composites Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Glass Fiber Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Glass Fiber Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Glass Fiber Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Glass Fiber Composites Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Glass Fiber Composites Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Glass Fiber Composites Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Glass Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

12.1.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

12.1.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.1.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Development

12.2 Owens Corning

12.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.2.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.3 PPG

12.3.1 PPG Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PPG Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.3.5 PPG Recent Development

12.4 Lanxess

12.4.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Lanxess Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.4.5 Lanxess Recent Development

12.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

12.5.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information

12.5.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.5.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Development

12.6 Asahi Glass

12.6.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information

12.6.2 Asahi Glass Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Asahi Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Asahi Glass Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.6.5 Asahi Glass Recent Development

12.7 Chomarat Group

12.7.1 Chomarat Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chomarat Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Chomarat Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Chomarat Group Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.7.5 Chomarat Group Recent Development

12.8 Johns Manville

12.8.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.8.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Johns Manville Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.8.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

12.9 Jushi Group

12.9.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Jushi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.9.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

12.10 Nippon Sheet Glass

12.10.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.10.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Recent Development

12.11 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

12.11.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

12.11.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.11.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Development

12.12 Saertex Group

12.12.1 Saertex Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Saertex Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Saertex Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Saertex Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Saertex Group Recent Development

12.13 Taishan Fiberglass

12.13.1 Taishan Fiberglass Corporation Information

12.13.2 Taishan Fiberglass Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Taishan Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Taishan Fiberglass Products Offered

12.13.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Development

12.14 Chongqing Polycomp

12.14.1 Chongqing Polycomp Corporation Information

12.14.2 Chongqing Polycomp Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Chongqing Polycomp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Chongqing Polycomp Products Offered

12.14.5 Chongqing Polycomp Recent Development

12.15 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

12.15.1 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Products Offered

12.15.5 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Recent Development

…

For Instant Purchase: https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/241053

About Us:

Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting the best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact:

Email: [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157