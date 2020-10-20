Nurse Call System Market Overview By Trends, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast Till 2023

The exclusive research report on the Global Nurse Call System Market 2020 examines the market in detail along with focusing on significant market dynamics for the key players operating in the market.

Nurse Call System Market Scope

The global nurse call system market is slated to score 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The large and growing numbers of the elderly and complex hospital operations are major drivers of the market. Investments by governments for modernizing urban healthcare infrastructure and demand for better technological advances can bolster the demand for nurse call systems in the coming years. Improvement in the quality of patient care as well as the employment of new and inexperienced nurses can be supported via these systems.

Nurse call systems are electrical systems designed to summon nurses to a bedside station. They can track patients residing in assisted living centers and sends out a signal to ambulatory care centers in case of emergencies. The global nurse call system market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) highlights the factors and challenges on the types of call systems as well as the impact of technological breakthroughs for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

But unclear regulations and high installation costs may impede the global nurse call system market growth.

Nurse Call System Market Segmentation

The global nurse call system market has been segmented into type, technology, applications, and end-users.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into nurse call mobile systems, nurse call intercoms, nurse call buttons, nurse call integrated communication systems, and others.

By technology, it has been divided into wired systems and wireless systems.

The market, by applications, has been segmented into alarms, workflow management, medical emergency, and others.

The market, by end-users, has been segmented into ambulatory care centers, hospitals & nursing homes, assisted living centers, and others. Hospitals and nursing homes are expected to hold the largest market share in this segment owing to the rising number of public as well as private hospitals. Assisted living centers are expected to be the fastest-growing market owing to the increasing geriatric population and the rising need of such assisted living centers.

Nurse Call System Market Regional Analysis

The market, by region, has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas is pegged to dominate the market owing to being quick on the adoption of nurse call systems and a huge geriatric population. According to the Population Reference Bureau, close to 15% of the population in America consist of people above the age of 65. Presence of various assisted living centers and retirement communities can warrant heavy market demand. The expanded healthcare budget by nations for the welfare of citizens is bound to be beneficial to the market.

Europe has assumed the second position in the market due to the uptick of sick patients in hospitals and a well-established healthcare framework. APAC, on the other hand, is expected to grow the fastest owing to the increasing aged populace and modernization of healthcare equipment across private and public hospitals. Huge demand for efficient emergency monitoring systems as well as improvement of communication between patients and nurses will be pivotal in fueling market demand.

Nurse Call System Market Competition Outlook

Jeron Electronic Systems Inc., Cornell Communications, Hill-Rom Services Inc., BEC Integrated Solutions, LLC, Systems Technologies, Ascom, AMETEK, Inc., Vigil Health Solutions Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Austco Communication Systems Pty Ltd., STANLEY Healthcare, Johnson Controls, Azure Healthcare, CSINC, and West-Com Nurse Call System, Inc are key players of the global nurse call system market.

Investments in new designs and licensing agreements between device manufacturers and universities can drive the scope of innovation in the market. Integration of new technologies and distribution agreements with end-user hold the key for sustaining for players in the global nurse call system market.

