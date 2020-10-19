Edible Tree Nuts Market Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2025 | FMI Report

Edible Tree Nuts Market: Report Synopsis

In this report, FMI offers a 10-year forecast of the global Edible Tree Nuts market between 2015 and 2025. In terms of value and volume, the market for Edible Tree Nuts is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% and 3.1%, respectively, during the forecasted period. The study demonstrates the Edible Tree Nuts market dynamics and trends in all the seven regions covered in the research study, which are expected to influence the current nature and future status of the Edible Tree Nuts market over the forecast period.

Edible Tree Nuts Market: Report Description

The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the recent advancements in the global Edible Tree Nuts market. The demand for Edible Tree Nuts has experienced robust growth in recent years, as food product manufacturers are using Edible Tree Nuts as a primary ingredient in various processed food products. In addition, awareness about the associated health benefits due to the consumption of Edible Tree Nuts, such as reduction in the number of incidences of coronary heart diseases, diabetes, and gallstones is expected to drive the growth of the Edible Tree Nuts market over the forecast period.

In the next section, FMI analyses the Edible Tree Nuts market performance on the basis of the global market revenue and volume split, since this is essential in understanding the growth potential of the Edible Tree Nuts market. Besides, this section includes FMI’s analysis of the key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply, economic, and demand side, which are currently influencing the growth of the Edible Tree Nuts market. Impact analysis of each of these key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, are included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

As highlighted earlier, the Edible Tree Nuts market is segmented on the basis of product type (including almonds, cashew nuts, hazelnuts, peanuts, and pistachios & walnuts), usage (includes bakery & confectionery, flavored drinks, breakfast cereals, snacks, butter & spreads, dairy products, and others), and form (whole, powder, roasted, and splits) segments. Detailed information about all these segments is included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

Edible Tree Nuts Market: Key Companies

Diamond Foods, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Olam International Ltd.

Blue Diamond Growers

Mariani Nut Company

Select Harvests Limited

GNC Global Nut Company AG

Waterford Nut Co.

Farm Breeze International LLC

Just Almonds Inc.

The next section of the report includes regional analysis of the Edible Tree Nuts market. It provides the Edible Tree Nuts market outlook for 2015–2025, and sets the forecast within the context of the Edible Tree Nuts market. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to the growth of the Edible Tree Nuts market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which the global drivers are influencing the Edible Tree Nuts market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Major countries in each of these regions are analysed thoroughly to provide micro-level information on the Edible Tree Nuts market.

All the above sections, by product type, by usage, by form, and by region, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects in the Edible Tree Nuts market for the period 2015–2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year for the global Edible Tree Nuts market report, and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the size of the Edible Tree Nuts market, we have considered the overall revenue generated from the sales of Edible Tree Nuts across various regions. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue, by value, generated across the Edible Tree Nuts market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Edible Tree Nuts market would develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the Edible Tree Nuts market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analyses, based on the supply side, consumer spending, and economic envelope in our proprietary data triangulation model. However, forecasting the Edible Tree Nuts market in terms of various Edible Tree Nuts segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the Edible Tree Nuts market and identify the right opportunities in the Edible Tree Nuts market.

This report covers information about the production scenario of each product type segment. This production scenario has been analysed on the basis of major countries producing each product.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key Edible Tree Nuts market segments and sub-segments, regional adoption, revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar, and volume forecast in terms of absolute unit. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the Edible Tree Nuts market. However, absolute dollar and unit opportunity are critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective present in the Edible Tree Nuts market.

In order to understand the key segments in terms of growth and adoption of Edible Tree Nuts across the concerned regions, Future Market Insights developed the Edible Tree Nuts market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, an Edible Tree Nuts market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on various categories of providers present in the market value chain, their Edible Tree Nuts product portfolios, and key differentiators in the market. Key categories of providers covered in the report are edible nut providers. Key competitors covered in the report are Diamond Foods, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Olam International Ltd., Blue Diamond Growers, Mariani Nut Company, Select Harvests Limited, GNC Global Nut Company AG, Waterford Nut Co., Farm Breeze International LLC., and Just Almonds Inc.

Edible Tree Nuts Market: Key Segments

By Product Type Almonds Cashew Nuts Hazelnuts Peanuts Pistachios Walnuts

By Usage Bakery & Confectionery Flavored Drinks Breakfast Cereals Snacks Butter & Spreads Dairy Products Others

By Form Whole Powder Roasted Splits

Key Regions/Countries Covered North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa Japan



