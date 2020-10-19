Biofuel Testing Services Market to Witness Sales Slump in Near Term Due to COVID-19; Long-term Outlook Remains Positive

Biofuel is a liquid fuel that is produced through a contemporary biological process such as anaerobic digestion. Increasing use of various biofuels such as biogas, butanol, ethanol to mitigate the dependency on natural fuels create the opportunity for biofuel testing services providers. Biofuel testing services include the testing and quality inspection, cargo inspection, contamination testing and trace residual analysis. Biofuel testing services providers conduct the testing process on biodiesel, ethanol, biomass, and other biofuels, including blended fuels. Rapidly increasing use of biodiesel and ethanol and its quality testing as per the guidelines is ultimately accelerating the market growth of the biofuel testing services market. Factors such as initiatives by countries to minimize the greenhouse gas emission, and to reduce the dependence on petroleum products is also promoting the biofuel testing services market growth globally.

Biofuel Testing Services Market: Key Dynamics

Increasing consumption of biofuels and its quality inspection is fuelling the market growth

Various factors such as rapidly growing global population, urbanization, and industrialization are creating the burden on the natural energy resources. To reduce the consumption of natural energy resources, various developing and developed countries are concentrating on producing biofuels. Various types of biofuels such as butanol, ethanol, biomass, and biogas need to be tested to ensure the quality. Increasing production and consumption of biofuels across the globe with its quality inspection is driving the global biofuel testing services market. Factors such as rising oil prices and increased energy security has pushed consumers to shift the focus from natural energy sources to biofuels. Another factor which is contributing to the growth of the biofuel testing services market is the increasing use of ethanol as a vehicle fuel across the globe.

Customization of services is likely to mark an important trend among biofuel testing services providers

Most of the biofuel testing services providers customize the testing services as per the client requirement. These biofuel testing services providers usually offer biofuel analysis, testing and expertise for additional research. Customization of the services is one of the vital factors which are boosting the biofuel testing services market considerably. On the other hand, less awareness associated with the biofuels is one of the factors that inhibits the growth of the biofuel testing services market.

Biofuel Testing Services Market: Segmentation

On the basis of testing type, biofuel testing services market is segmented into

Ethanol testing

Biomass fuel testing

Diesel fuel testing

Biofuel blend testing

Others

On the basis of end use industry, biofuel testing services market segmented into

Energy

Chemical

Mining

Pulp and Paper

Others

Biofuel Testing Services Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent biofuel testing services providers are Intertek Group plc, BUREAU VERITAS, SGS SA, Chem-Tech Laboratories Private Limited, AmSpec, LLC, ALS Limited, FOI Laboratories, and Eurofins Scientific.

Key strategy adopted by prominent biofuel testing services providers is to provide an extensive range of services under their portfolio such as contamination analysis, trace residual analysis, quality control, and quality confirmation.

Biofuel testing service providers are also focusing on expansion of their service network to boost their market share.

For Example, Intertek Group plc, one of the leading biofuel testing service provider, provide its testing and inspection services nearly in 400 sites across the globe

Prominent biofuel testing service providers follow the international standards for testing of biofuels such as ASTM, IP, API, EN, and ISO to maintain the quality of the biofuels.

Biofuel Testing Services Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as adequate presence of key biofuel services providers and rapidly increasing biofuel production. Increasing demand for biofuel due to rapid industrialization in Europe is ultimately boosting the biofuel testing services market. Factors such as rapidly growing population and urbanization in the APEJ region creates the need for Biofuels on a high amount, which is ultimately creating the opportunity for the biofuel testing services providers to generate the maximum revenue. On the other hand, Increasing Biofuel production project in the MEA region due to the massive domestic energy consumption is also driving the biofuel testing services market considerably.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Biofuel testing services Market Segments

Biofuel testing services Market Dynamics

Biofuel testing services analyzer Market Size

Supply & Demand

Biofuel testing services Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology in Biofuel testing services Market

Biofuel testing services Value Chain

Biofuel testing services Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights: