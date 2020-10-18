Global and United States PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global and United States PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
PTBP is mainly used to manufacture polycarbonate (PC) as a terminator for controlling molecular weight. It is also used in PTBP formaldehyde resin (PTBP-FR) for surface coating applications.PTBP is an important raw material for the perfume industry. In addition, PTBP can be used as a UV absorber, pesticide, rubber, anti-crack agent for paint, and an effective antioxidant for lubricating oil.
Global PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) Scope and Market Size
PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) market is segmented into
≥99%
Others
Segment by Application, the PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) market is segmented into
Perfume and Fragrance
Pesticides Industry
Resin Industry
Chemical industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) Market Share Analysis
PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) business, the date to enter into the PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) market, PTBP (Para-Tertiary Butylphenol) product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
TASCO Group
DIC Global
Red Avenue
Zibo Xujia Huagong
Qingdao Scienoc Chemical Co.,Ltd
…
