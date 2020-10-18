Global and United States Bitter Melon Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Bitter Melon Extract market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Bitter Melon Extract market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The bitter melon extract is the extract obtained from the bitter melon fruit that is grown widely in Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean. Due to the bitterness of the bitter melon extract, they are unpalatable for most of people. But there are significant medicinal advantages of the bitter melon extract, which is why they are grown so extensively. The fruit of bitter melon is extracted, concentrated, purified and then dried to obtain the extract. The active components of the fruit are acquired in the bitter melon extract by the extraction processes. It also has a wide array of vitamins and minerals that are essential for the humans. Along with these nutrients they also have antioxidant properties that make the bitter melon extract very beneficial.

Segment by Type, the Bitter Melon Extract market is segmented into

Cold-Press Extraction

Solvent Extraction

Segment by Application, the Bitter Melon Extract market is segmented into

Decrease Cholesterol

Anti-cancer

Reduce Blood Sugar

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bitter Melon Extract market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bitter Melon Extract market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Nutricost

Best Naturals

Planetary Herbals

Puritan’s Pride

Real Herbs

Source Naturals

Swanson Premium

Zelang Medical

Bulksupplements

Bizen Chemical

Amsar Goa

Kingherbs

Nutra Green

Runherb

Human Nutramax

FINE Group

Organika

Jarrow Formulas

