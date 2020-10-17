Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2029

Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market: Introduction

Industrial Process Gas Compressor is a mechanical device that increases the pressure of a process gas such as ethylene, argon, fluorine, hydrogen, helium, oxygen, nitrogen, neon, TFE, silane, xenon and other gases by reducing the volume of the process gas. Compression of the process gas increases the temperature of the process gas to attain the desired temperature range. Industrial Process Gas Compressor has extensive usage in the field of Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Power Generation, Industrial Gases, and Chemical/Petrochemical Industry. The Industrial Process Gas Compressor has higher durability and flexibility, Lower emission, operating costs and downtime than other types of compressors.

Owing to increasing demand for Industrial Process Gas Compressor in various end use industries, the global Industrial Process Gas Compressor market is anticipated to project significant opportunities in the coming years.

Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market: Drivers and Challenges

The Industrial Process Gas Compressor is widely used for compression of process gases in oil & gas, chemical processing, and other end use industries. The healthy growth of these industries is expected to drive the demand for Industrial Process Gas Compressor market. With an increasing number of industrial accidents due to overpressure of gases, the requirement for better safety in industrial operations is rising, subsequently contributing to the demand for Industrial Process Gas Compressor.

The Industrial Process Gas Compressor has better reliability and safety than other compressors. Increasing concern towards industrial safety is estimated to boost the growth of Industrial Process Gas Compressor market. In recent years, the energy consumption in Oil & gas industry is increasing day by day. Oil and gas producers are demanding energy efficient gas compressors to reduce the emission from the plant. This in turn is estimated to result in significant growth in the Industrial Process Gas Compressor market. The technological advancement in the field of air compressor is estimated to be a substantial threat as a substitute to Industrial Process Gas Compressor.

Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market: Segments

The Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market can be segmented on the basis of Product type, End Use and region

On the basis of the Product type, the Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market can be segmented as:

Screw Gas Compressors Oil-Free Screw Gas Compressors Oil-Injected Screw Gas Compressors

Centrifugal Gas Compressors Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressors Single Shaft Centrifugal Compressors

Reciprocating Gas Compressors

Standard Screw Air Compressor

On the basis of the End Use, the Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market can be segmented as:

Petrochemical Plants

Refinery Services & Utilities

Polyolefin Plants

Hydrotreatment

Aromatics

Natural gas Handling and Storage

Seismic exploration

Wet oxidation unit

Others (Pharmaceuticals, Power generation etc.)

Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia is expected to register maximum growth followed by the Oceania in the Industrial Process Gas Compressor market owing to growing end use industries including chemical and Pharmaceuticals in the respective region. Increasing oil & gas production and trades in the Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to create significant opportunities for the manufacturers operating in Industrial Process Gas Compressor market. In the Middle East & Africa region, GCC Countries are the notable contributors in Industrial Process Gas Compressor market owing to being a significant producer of oil & gas in the region. The South Asia is slightly behindhand the other regions as this region has limited natural resources. North America is expected to grow with significant rate owing to increasing chemical industry in U.S. as well as rising number of power generation units in the respective region. South Asia and Europe is estimated to witness stringent growth in the Industrial Process Gas Compressor market over the forecast period.

Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the Industrial Process Gas Compressor market identified across the value chain include:

Atlas Copco

Elgi Equipments

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Siemens AG

Sulzer Ltd.

Wuxi Compressor Co., Ltd.

Accudyne Systems, Inc.

Ariel Corporation

BAUER COMPRESSORS, INC

BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG

Burckhardt Compression AG

Clean Energy Corp.

Corken, Inc

Doosan Group

Ebara International Corporation

The Industrial Process Gas Compressor research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Industrial Process Gas Compressor research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.