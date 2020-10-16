Future Market Insights Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Collapsible Food Containers Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

In this report, FMI offers a 9-year forecast of the global Collapsible Food Containers market between 2019 and 2027. In terms of value, the global Collapsible Food Containers market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The study reveals Collapsible Food Containers market dynamics in six geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Collapsible Food Containers Market: Report Description

This FMI report studies the global Collapsible Food Containers market for the period 2019–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global Collapsible Food Containers market that gradually help transform global businesses.

Collapsible Food Containers market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of Collapsible Food Containers, in all six key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the Collapsible Food Containers market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the Collapsible Food Containers market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation of Collapsible Food Containers has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The Collapsible Food Containers market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the Collapsible Food Containers market. Secondary sources for data on Collapsible Food Containers trade include company annual reports & publications.

The global Collapsible Food Containers market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of Collapsible Food Containers and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of Collapsible Food Containers as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

The Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the Collapsible Food Containers market. Porter’s Analysis for the global Collapsible Food Containers market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global Collapsible Food Containers market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the Collapsible Food Containers market.

On the basis of product, the global Collapsible Food Containers market is segmented as pallet boxes, crates, and folding rigid IBCs. Of these, the crates segment is expected to have the largest share in terms of volume as compared to the other two.

The material type considered in the global Collapsible Food Containers market study includes metal, plastic, and others (wood, etc.) segments. Of these, the plastic segment in Collapsible Food Containers accounts for the major share of the global market. Being lightweight, durable, and cost-effective, plastic is preferred over other materials such as stainless steel, wood, etc.

On the basis of sales, the Collapsible Food Containers market has been segmented into two segments that are indirect and direct sales. Of these, the indirect sales segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global Collapsible Food Containers market.

On the basis of end use, the global Collapsible Food Containers market has been segmented into seven segments that are automobile, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food and beverages, shipping, and other manufacturing. Of these, the chemical segment as per end use is expected to heavily dominate the Collapsible Food Containers market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the Collapsible Food Containers market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional Collapsible Food Containers market for 2018–2027. The next section of the report highlights the Collapsible Food Containers market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the Collapsible Food Containers market. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional Collapsible Food Containers market for 2018–2027.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by the key manufacturers of Collapsible Food Containers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the Collapsible Food Containers market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the Collapsible Food Containers market is expected to develop in the future. To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of Collapsible Food Containers globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total Collapsible Food Containers market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the Collapsible Food Containers market. A detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the Collapsible Food Containers market is also included. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the Collapsible Food Containers market.

The key manufacturers in the Collapsible Food Containers market profiled in this report include– Brambles Limited, Supreme Industries Limited, Schoeller Allibert Services B.V., DS Smith Plastics Ltd., SSI Schäfer AG, ORBIS Corporation, Dynawest Limited, Ac Buckhorn LLC, Myers Industries, Inc., Time Technoplast Ltd., Rehrig Pacific Company, Inc., Bulk Handling Australia Group Pty Ltd., A. R. Arena Products Inc., Dalian CIMC Logistics Equipment Co., Ltd., and TPS Rental Systems Ltd. Several local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global Collapsible Food Containers market during 2019-27.

Key Segments Covered in the Collapsible Food Containers Market

By Product Type Crates

Pallet Boxes

Folding IBCs



By Material Metal

Plastic

Others (wood, etc.)



By Sales Indirect

Direct



By End Use Automobile

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Agriculture

Food & Beverages

Shipping & Logistics

Other Manufacturing (Apparel & Textile, etc.)





Key Regions Covered in the Collapsible Food Containers Market