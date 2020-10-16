Global and China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth And Business Opportunities 2027
The Global and China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.
The current scope of the report provides insights into the opportunities that are present in the market and will assist the market players for revenue growth. The report provides an overview of the companies that are operating in the target market by providing information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, and business activates such as a merger, acquisition, R&D activities, and recent advancements. This helps to get a better understanding of the key players that are operating in the global market along with the strategies adopted in order to get a competitive edge. The market is studied for regions such as North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
Large-scale Rock Wool Pipe Insulation
Small Size Rock Wool Pipe Insulation
By Application:
District Heating and Cooling
Oil And Gas
Industrial Pipelines
Cryogenic
Others
Key Players:
Owens Corning
Johns Manville
ITW
Armacell
Knauf Insulation
K-flex
Rockwool
Wincell
Kingspan
Paroc Group
ODE YALITIM
Frost King
Nomaco
Aeromax
Few Significant from Table Of Contents
Global and China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Research Report 2020 to 2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Large-scale Rock Wool Pipe Insulation
1.4.3 Small Size Rock Wool Pipe Insulation
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 District Heating and Cooling
1.5.3 Oil And Gas
1.5.4 Industrial Pipelines
1.5.5 Cryogenic
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Owens Corning
12.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
12.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Owens Corning Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Products Offered
12.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
12.2 Johns Manville
12.2.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
12.2.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Johns Manville Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Products Offered
12.2.5 Johns Manville Recent Development
12.3 ITW
12.3.1 ITW Corporation Information
12.3.2 ITW Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 ITW Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 ITW Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Products Offered
12.3.5 ITW Recent Development
12.4 Armacell
12.4.1 Armacell Corporation Information
12.4.2 Armacell Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Armacell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Armacell Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Products Offered
12.4.5 Armacell Recent Development
12.5 Knauf Insulation
12.5.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information
12.5.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Knauf Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Knauf Insulation Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Products Offered
12.5.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development
12.6 K-flex
12.6.1 K-flex Corporation Information
12.6.2 K-flex Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 K-flex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 K-flex Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Products Offered
12.6.5 K-flex Recent Development
12.7 Rockwool
12.7.1 Rockwool Corporation Information
12.7.2 Rockwool Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Rockwool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Rockwool Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Products Offered
12.7.5 Rockwool Recent Development
12.8 Wincell
12.8.1 Wincell Corporation Information
12.8.2 Wincell Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Wincell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Wincell Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Products Offered
12.8.5 Wincell Recent Development
12.9 Kingspan
12.9.1 Kingspan Corporation Information
12.9.2 Kingspan Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Kingspan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Kingspan Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Products Offered
12.9.5 Kingspan Recent Development
12.10 Paroc Group
12.10.1 Paroc Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Paroc Group Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Paroc Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Paroc Group Rock Wool Pipe Insulation Products Offered
12.10.5 Paroc Group Recent Development
12.12 Frost King
12.12.1 Frost King Corporation Information
12.12.2 Frost King Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Frost King Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Frost King Products Offered
12.12.5 Frost King Recent Development
12.13 Nomaco
12.13.1 Nomaco Corporation Information
12.13.2 Nomaco Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Nomaco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Nomaco Products Offered
12.13.5 Nomaco Recent Development
12.14 Aeromax
12.14.1 Aeromax Corporation Information
12.14.2 Aeromax Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Aeromax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Aeromax Products Offered
12.14.5 Aeromax Recent Development
…
