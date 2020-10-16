Global and Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Development, Trends, Huge Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2027

The Global and Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.

The current scope of the report provides insights into the opportunities that are present in the market and will assist the market players for revenue growth. The report provides an overview of the companies that are operating in the target market by providing information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, and business activates such as a merger, acquisition, R&D activities, and recent advancements. This helps to get a better understanding of the key players that are operating in the global market along with the strategies adopted in order to get a competitive edge. The market is studied for regions such as North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

High Gloss

Low Gloss

Low Flow

High Flow

By Application:

Automobile

Construction

Electronics

Others

Key Players:

Ashland Inc

BASF SE

Covestro

Lanxess

LG Chemicals

SABIC

Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation

Styrolution Group

DowDuPont

Nova Chemicals Corporation

CCP Composites

Styron

Teijin

Few Significant from Table Of Contents

Global and Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Research Report 2020 to 2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 High Gloss

1.4.3 Low Gloss

1.4.4 Low Flow

1.4.5 High Flow

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automobile

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Electronics

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ashland Inc

12.1.1 Ashland Inc Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ashland Inc Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ashland Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Ashland Inc Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered

12.1.5 Ashland Inc Recent Development

12.2 BASF SE

12.2.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BASF SE Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.3 Covestro

12.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.3.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Covestro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Covestro Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered

12.3.5 Covestro Recent Development

12.4 Lanxess

12.4.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Lanxess Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered

12.4.5 Lanxess Recent Development

12.5 LG Chemicals

12.5.1 LG Chemicals Corporation Information

12.5.2 LG Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 LG Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 LG Chemicals Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered

12.5.5 LG Chemicals Recent Development

12.6 SABIC

12.6.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.6.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 SABIC Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered

12.6.5 SABIC Recent Development

12.7 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation

12.7.1 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered

12.7.5 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Styrolution Group

12.8.1 Styrolution Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Styrolution Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Styrolution Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Styrolution Group Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered

12.8.5 Styrolution Group Recent Development

12.9 DowDuPont

12.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.9.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 DowDuPont Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered

12.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.10 Nova Chemicals Corporation

12.10.1 Nova Chemicals Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nova Chemicals Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nova Chemicals Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nova Chemicals Corporation Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Resin Products Offered

12.10.5 Nova Chemicals Corporation Recent Development

12.12 Styron

12.12.1 Styron Corporation Information

12.12.2 Styron Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Styron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Styron Products Offered

12.12.5 Styron Recent Development

12.13 Teijin

12.13.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.13.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Teijin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Teijin Products Offered

12.13.5 Teijin Recent Development

…

