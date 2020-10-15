Video Intercom Devices Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017-2027

Video Intercom Device Market

Report Synopsis

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast for the global video intercom device market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the video intercom device market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the video intercom device market dynamics and trends globally across seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA, which influences the current nature and future status of the video intercom device market over the forecast period.

Report Description

The report provides a detailed analysis of the video intercom device market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of video intercom device and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, trends and market structure. The video intercom device market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the video intercom device market based on product, technology, and verticals across different regions globally.

The video intercom device market is expected to witness substantial revenue growth during the forecast period owing to the emergence of smart homes and the increasing demand for security devices for residential and commercial use. Video intercom device has major application in the residential segment moving towards the advancements in home automation, which drives the demand for residential security. Safeguarding family and valuables are the key concerning factors for an individual, owing to which the demand for home security products such as video intercom device is growing at a rapid pace. Also, increasing number theft and robbery cases are pushing consumers to install video intercom device for security at premises. Thus, there is increasing demand for reliable door security options such as video intercom devices at individual’s premise, which is positively impacting the growth of the video intercom device market during the forecast period.

The report starts with an overview of the video intercom device market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the video intercom device market.

On the basis of product, the video intercom device market is segmented into baby monitoring system, handheld device, and door/entrance system.

On the basis of the technology, the video intercom device market is segmented into IP- and analog-based.

On the basis of vertical, the video intercom device market is segmented into government, residential, commercial, and manufacturing/industrial.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the video intercom device market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends.

The next section consists of a detailed analysis of the video intercom device market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the video intercom device market, to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the video intercom device market. This study discusses the key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the video intercom device market as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing the video intercom device market in each region. The key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Nordic and the Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe), APEJ (India, China, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the Rest of APAC), Japan, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and the Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the video intercom device market across various regions globally for the period 2017 – 2027. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

Research Methodology

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the video intercom device market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the video intercom device market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global video intercom device market is categorized into a number of segments. All the segments in terms of product, technology, vertical and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to the growth of the video intercom device market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global video intercom device market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global video intercom device market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the video intercom device portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the video intercom device supply chain and the potential players for the same. The report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and their success in the video intercom device marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the video intercom device market. The key competitors covered in the global video intercom device market include Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell Security, LEGRAND, Godrej Industries Limited, Zicom, Zenitel, Aiphone Corporation, Comelit Group S.P.A., Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

Product

Baby Monitoring System

Handheld Device

Door/Entrance System

Technology

IP-based

Analog-based

Vertical

Government

Residential

Commercial

Manufacturing/Industrial

Key Regions Covered

North America Video Intercom Device market U.S. Canada

Latin America Video Intercom Device market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Video Intercom Device market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Video Intercom Device market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

APEJ Video Intercom Device market China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Video Intercom Device market

MEA Video Intercom Device Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Video Intercom Device Market