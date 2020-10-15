Car Battery Chargers Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017-2027

FMI offers a 10-year forecast for the car battery chargers market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1%during the forecast period (2017–2027). The main objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the global car battery chargers market. The study throws light on the market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the car battery chargers market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on the trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the car battery chargers market.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses the various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. The car battery chargers market is expected to grow at a stable rate in near future. Moreover, steady growth of the automotive industry due to the increase in the vehicle production & sales, fleet on road, and rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles is anticipated to create healthy growth opportunities in the car battery chargers market.

The report provides detailed market share analysis of the car battery chargers on the basis of key manufacturers. A section of the report highlights the overall car battery chargers market country wise. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the report. The report sheds light on key developments and activities executed by the prominent manufacturing companies operating in the car battery chargers market.

Key Segments Covered in Car Battery Chargers Market Report:

On the basis of charging type, the car battery chargers market can be segmented into:

Manual Charging

Automatic Charging

On the basis of charger type, the car battery chargers market can be segmented into:

Smart/Intelligent Charger

Float Charger

Trickle Charger

On the basis of portability, the car battery chargers market can be segmented into:

Plug-In Charger

Portable Charger

On the basis of battery capacity, the car battery chargers market can be segmented into:

Up to 12V

12V-48V

Above 48V

On the basis of product type, the car battery chargers market can be segmented into:

Car Battery Charger

Electric Car Battery Charger

On the basis of application, the car battery chargers market can be segmented into:

Garage

Personal Use

On the basis of region, the car battery chargersmarket can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment, in terms of market size (volume and value) analysis for the car battery chargers market.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis and key trends in the car battery chargers market. The next section includes global market analysis, analysis by charging type, charger type, portability, battery capacity, product type, application, and region level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market and cover present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2016 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2017 and a forecast for 2018–2027.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of the car battery chargers market report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as in identifying potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the car battery chargers market.

Research Methodology of Car Battery Chargers Market

The report focuses on providing information regarding the volume and value of the car battery chargers market from a global perspective. The research on the said market was initiated thorough secondary research on the product, using both top-down and bottom-up approaches, right down to the country and segmental level. Vehicle sales, fleet on road, electric vehicle production & sales, market trends, and growth projections were taken into consideration to arrive at the total market. In addition to the above secondary research, yearly revenue generated by the various charger types of car battery chargers was estimated.

Furthermore, the yearly revenue generated from manufacturing companies from each product type was obtained from both primary and secondary sources and then benchmarked at the regional level. Fluctuations in annual prices over the forecast period are based on the historic market trends and expected percentage change in the upcoming years. Any decline or increase in price in the upcoming years is kept linear for all the regions.

The car battery chargers market value thus deduced was once again cross verified and validated from the supply side. FMI’s proprietary regression analysis forecast model has been adopted to generate the market estimation for the forecast years and takes into account the effects of macroeconomic factors impacting the overall car battery chargers market and. The forecast was further validated by the primary respondents belonging to different levels across the entire value chain of the car battery chargers market, such as manufacturers and independent service providers.

Car Battery Chargers Market Participants

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Car Battery Chargers. Key players in global Car Battery Chargers includes CTEK Holding AB, Delphi Automotive, Schumacher Electric Corporation, Clore Automotive LLC, Baccus Global LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Current Ways Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., IES Synergy, and Chargemaster Plc.