Global and China N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

N-Formylmorpholine is the organic compound with the formula O(C2H4)2NCHO. It is the formamide of morpholine (O(C2H4)2NH). A colorless compound, it is a useful high temperature solvent akin to dimethylformamide.

N-formylmorpholine is an important organic solvent and fine chemical raw material. It is a colorless, transparent liquid at room temperature. With the chemical nature of the amide, the aqueous solution is easily hydrolyzed into morpholine and formic acid in the presence of an acid or base, and the aqueous solution is weakly alkaline.Used for desulfurization of natural gas, synthesis gas, flue gas, natural gas condensate and gasoline, etc. It is the best extraction solvent for petroleum aromatics. It can recover aromatics by extractive distillation. It has good selectivity, thermal stability and chemical stability. Good, no poison, no corrosion. It is currently the most widely used recycled aromatic solvent.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) Market

This report focuses on global and China N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) QYR Global and China market.

The global N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) Scope and Market Size

N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) market is segmented into

Above 99.9%

Above 99.5%

Others

Segment by Application, the N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) market is segmented into

Extracting Agent

Organic Synthesis

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) Market Share Analysis

N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) business, the date to enter into the N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) market, N-Formylmorpholine (NFM) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

Amines & Plasticizers Limited

Liyang Yutian Chemical

Shijiazhuang Sincere Chemicals

Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical

SWRDICI

Anhui Jin’ao Chemical

Zhonglan Industry

Hefei TNJ Chemical

