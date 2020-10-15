Global and United States Wheat Protein Isolates Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global and United States Wheat Protein Isolates market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Wheat Protein Isolates market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Wheat protein isolate is a product prepared from wheat flour by removing the starch from it and drying the remaining high protein fraction to retain its viscoelastic properties. Wheat Protein Isolate is a gluten-free protein containing a high quality source of whey that is easily absorbed by the body.
The global Wheat Protein Isolates market size is projected to reach US$ 695.4 million by 2026, from US$ 522.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.
Wheat Protein Isolates market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wheat Protein Isolates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Wheat Protein Isolates market is segmented into
85% Protein
90% Protein
Others
Segment by Application, the Wheat Protein Isolates market is segmented into
Food & Beverages
Animal feed
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Wheat Protein Isolates market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Wheat Protein Isolates market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Wheat Protein Isolates Market Share Analysis
Wheat Protein Isolates market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Wheat Protein Isolates business, the date to enter into the Wheat Protein Isolates market, Wheat Protein Isolates product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Manildra Group
Roquette
MGP Ingredients
Cargill Inc.
NZMP
Arla Foods
Glico Nutrition
Lactalis Ingredients
