Global and Japan Waxed Paper Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Wax paper (also waxed paper or paraffin paper) is paper that has been made moisture-proof through the application of wax. Wax paper is a type of paper that has been made moisture-proof by applying wax. A lightweight paper material that has been coated lightly with a wax substance on both sides of the paper is known as wax paper. The wax coating enables this material to repel and effectively hold liquids, and provide a non-sticking surface for various types of applications such as food ingredients and baking products. In food and beverage industry, wax paper is commonly used as a pan liner, food covering, or as a non-stick preparation surface for baking cookies and various desserts.

Natural-based Wax Paper

Mineral-based Wax Paper

Food & Beverages

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Packaging

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

The key regions covered in the Waxed Paper market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Dunn Paper

Interplast

Paradise Packaging

CGP Coating Innovation

Navbharat Industries

Grantham Manufacturing

EuroWaxPack

Seaman Paper

Framarx/Waxstar

BPM Inc.

MPI Papermills

SUNPACK CORPORATION

Patty Paper

Handy Wacks

Alfincart Ltd

Indutex-Papeterie Gerex

