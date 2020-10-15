Global and China Coatings Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global and China Coatings Resins market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Coatings Resins market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-china-coatings-resins-market-insights-forecast-to-2026
Coating resins are covering applied on the surface of object to achieve hardness, corrosion resistance, weather resistance, and stain resistance.
Resins offer quick drying times, gloss retention, and superior weathering to coatings. Increase in architectural coatings demand drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for green and environment-friendly coating systems in architectural designs is expected to boost the market growth. In the roadways marking, there is a high demand for coating resins owing to its weather resistance properties, which in turn is responsible for reducing maintenance cost of roads. The increase in production of automobiles is also another factor expected to escalate the growth of the coating resins market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Coatings Resins Market
This report focuses on global and China Coatings Resins QYR Global and China market.
The global Coatings Resins market size is projected to reach US$ 31290 million by 2026, from US$ 26370 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Coatings Resins Scope and Market Size
Coatings Resins market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coatings Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Coatings Resins market is segmented into
Acrylic
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Alkyd
Vinyl
Unsaturated Polyester Resin
Saturated Polyester Resin
Other
Segment by Application, the Coatings Resins market is segmented into
Architectural
Industrial
Protective and Marine
Automotive OEM
Vehicle Refinish
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Coatings Resins market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Coatings Resins market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Coatings Resins Market Share Analysis
Coatings Resins market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Coatings Resins business, the date to enter into the Coatings Resins market, Coatings Resins product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Bayer AG
Royal DSM
The Sherwin-Williams Company (The Valspar Corporation)
aPolynt SpA
Allnex Belgium SA/Nv
Arkema S.A.
BASF SE
Momentive Specialty Chemicals
DowDuPont
Evonik Industries AG
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-china-coatings-resins-market-insights-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global and China Coatings Resins market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global and China Coatings Resins markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global and China Coatings Resins Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global and China Coatings Resins market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global and China Coatings Resins market
- Challenges to market growth for Global and China Coatings Resins manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global and China Coatings Resins Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com