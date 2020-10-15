Global and Japan Positive Material Identification Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Positive Material Identification market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Positive Material Identification market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Positive Material Identification is the analysis of a metallic alloy to establish composition by reading the quantities by percentage of its constituent elements. Typical methods for PMI include X-ray fluorescence and optical emission spectrometry.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by stringent safety regulations by governments and quality control requirements, declining efficiencies of aging assets and the subsequent need for operational safety, and innovative technological advancements in PMI equipment.

The global Positive Material Identification market size is projected to reach US$ 2346.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1810.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

Positive Material Identification market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Positive Material Identification market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Positive Material Identification market is segmented into

XRF

OES

Segment by Application, the Positive Material Identification market is segmented into

Chemicals

Automotive

Scrap Recycling

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Positive Material Identification market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Positive Material Identification market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Positive Material Identification Market Share Analysis

Positive Material Identification market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Positive Material Identification business, the date to enter into the Positive Material Identification market, Positive Material Identification product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Dairen Chemical (Taiwan)

Ashland (US)

INVISTA (US)

LyondellBasell(Netherlands)

Sipchem (Saudi Arabia)

Penn A Kem (US)

Nova Molecular Technologies (US)

