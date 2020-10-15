Global and United States Neoprene Fabric Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Neoprene Fabric market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Neoprene Fabric market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Neoprene, also known as polychloroprene, is a type of synthetic rubber, which is produced by polymerization of chloroprene. It comprises characteristics such as low oxidization rate and ozone and weathering resistance, which help to extend the shelf life of neoprene-based products, despite exposure to ozone compound and weathering stimulators. In addition, neoprenes resistance to hydrogen gas, natural gas, ammonium salts, mineral oils, silicone oils, greases, and various chemicals is a key factor that boosts the demand for neoprene-based products. Furthermore, fire resistance, high thermal insulation, and lightweight nature of the fabric have increased its use in manufacturing wetsuits/swimsuits. Moreover, enhanced flexibility and adequate surface friction are some of the major advantages of using neoprene for the production of wide range of apparels.

Extensive and unique advantages offered by neoprene fabric such as quick drying, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance, high stretchability, and enhanced comfort drive the growth of the global neoprene fabric market. In addition, rise in health consciousness among users and increase in sports and fitness enthusiasm among customers boost the demand for neoprene fabric-based activewear.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Neoprene Fabric Market

This report focuses on global and United States Neoprene Fabric QYR Global and United States market.

The global Neoprene Fabric market size is projected to reach US$ 23260 million by 2026, from US$ 19480 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Neoprene Fabric Scope and Market Size

Neoprene Fabric market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neoprene Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Neoprene Fabric market is segmented into

Polychloroprene Rubber

Circular Knit

Segment by Application, the Neoprene Fabric market is segmented into

Outerwear

Ready-To-Wear

Swim Wear, Wet Suit, and Rash Guard

Footwear

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Neoprene Fabric market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Neoprene Fabric market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Neoprene Fabric Market Share Analysis

Neoprene Fabric market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Neoprene Fabric business, the date to enter into the Neoprene Fabric market, Neoprene Fabric product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Rivertex Technical Fabrics Group

Colmant Coated Fabrics

Fabric House S.R.L.

Sheico Group

Lomo UK

Techneopro Ltd.

Xcel Hawaii, Inc. (Boardriders, Inc.)

Rip Curl Group Pty Ltd.

Brunotti Europe BV

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Active Foam Products

Sky Industries Limited

Eastex Products

Auburn Manufacturing

