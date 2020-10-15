Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Market To Record An Exponential CAGR By 2027

The study on Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) market provides analysis of Global market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in Global market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis.

This the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) market report is a valuable source of information for investors, new entrants, stakeholders and market players to formulate strategies for growth & expansion and obtain a competitive edge in the coming years.

Major players operating in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) market are focusing on some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to keep hold in the ever competitive market. Moreover, they are concentrating on collaborating with local players to increase their market reach as well as strengthen their goodwill in the global market.

Some of the players operating in the GFRP market include Johns Manville, BGF Industries, Asahi Glass Company Limited, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns LLC, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Chomarat Group, PPG Industries Inc., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Saertex Group, Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd. and Saint-Gobain Vetrotex among others.

Report Scope:

Market By Type

· Polyester

· Vinyl ester

· Epoxy

· Polyurethane

· Others (PEEK and phenolic)

Market By Application

· Transportation

· Aerospace & defense

· Wind & energy

· Electricals & electronics

· Construction & infrastructure

· Marine

· Pipe

· Tank

· Others (Agriculture, Healthcare and Consumer Goods)

Market By Process

· Injection molding

· Compression molding

· Manual process

· Continuous molding

On the basis of region, the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific.

