Green Tea Market To Record An Exponential CAGR By 2027

Some of the major players operating in the global tea market include Arizona Beverage Company, Cape Natural Tea Products, DSM Nutritional Products, Finlays Beverages Ltd., Hambleden Herbs, Honest Tea, Inc., ITO EN, Metropolitan Tea Company, Northern Tea Merchants Ltd., Oishi Group Plc., PG Tips, Qi Teas (Herbal Health Ltd.), Ringtons, Suntory Holdings Limited, Tetley GB Ltd., The Kent Tea & Trading Company, The Stash Tea Company, Uni-President Enterprises Corp., AMORE Pacific Corp., Associated British Foods LLC, Celestial Seasonings, Ferolito, Vultaggio & Sons, Frontier Natural Products Co-Op., Hankook Tea, ICC among others.

Market By Product Type

· Green tea bags

· Green tea instant mixes

· Iced green tea

· Others

Market By Flavor

· Basil

· Lemon

· Jasmine

· Aloe vera

· Vanilla

· Wild berry

· Cinnamon

· Others

On the basis of region, the global Green Tea market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific.

