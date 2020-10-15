Hard Coatings Market Size, Share, Demand, Production, Sales and Forecast to 2027

The study on Hard Coatings market provides analysis of Global market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in Global market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis.

This the global Hard Coatings market report is a valuable source of information for investors, new entrants, stakeholders and market players to formulate strategies for growth & expansion and obtain a competitive edge in the coming years.

Major players operating in the global Hard Coatings market are focusing on some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to keep hold in the ever competitive market. Moreover, they are concentrating on collaborating with local players to increase their market reach as well as strengthen their goodwill in the global market.

Some of the major players in the global hard coatings market include OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, CemeCon, IHI Ionbond AG, Sulzer Ltd., IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V., Zeiss Group, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., SDC Technologies, Inc., ASB Industries, Inc., Kobelco, Duralar Technologies, MBI Coatings, Ultra Optics, Dhake Industries, Inc., DIARC-Technology Oy, Platit AG, HardCoatings, The Eifeler Group, Exxene Corporation and Gencoa Inc. among others.

Report Scope:

Market By Material Type

· Carbides

· Oxides

· Nitrides

· Multi-component coatings

· Carbon-based

· Borides

Market By Deposition Technique

· PVD

· CVD

Market By End Use Industry

· General manufacturing

· Transportation and automotive

· Marine and aerospace

· Railroad

· Buildings & architecture

· Medical/dental equipment

· Sporting goods

· Food preparation equipment

· Others (textile, nuclear plants and defense/military)

Market By Application

· Optics

· Decorative coatings

· Cutting tools

· Cams

· Bearings

· Gears

· Hydraulic/pneumatic components

· Cylinders

· Others (firearms, implants and injection molding dies)

On the basis of region, the global Hard Coatings market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific.

