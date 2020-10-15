Global and Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Analysis, Growth Trends and Key Competitive Assessment through 2027

“Global and Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2020-2027” is the latest addition to Ameco Research industry research reports collection.

The global and Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global and Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Galvanized Steel Strand

Epoxy Coated Steel Strand

Aluminum Clad Steel Strand

Segment by Application

Architecture

Bridge

Others

The major vendors covered:

WISCO Group

HEBEI LONGSHENG

Bekaert

KISWIRE LTD

Tianjin DAXIONG Prestressed

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global and Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Galvanized Steel Strand

1.4.3 Epoxy Coated Steel Strand

1.4.4 Aluminum Clad Steel Strand

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Architecture

1.5.3 Bridge

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 WISCO Group

12.1.1 WISCO Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 WISCO Group Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 WISCO Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 WISCO Group Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Products Offered

12.1.5 WISCO Group Recent Development

12.2 HEBEI LONGSHENG

12.2.1 HEBEI LONGSHENG Corporation Information

12.2.2 HEBEI LONGSHENG Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 HEBEI LONGSHENG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 HEBEI LONGSHENG Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Products Offered

12.2.5 HEBEI LONGSHENG Recent Development

12.3 Bekaert

12.3.1 Bekaert Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bekaert Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bekaert Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Bekaert Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Products Offered

12.3.5 Bekaert Recent Development

12.4 KISWIRE LTD

12.4.1 KISWIRE LTD Corporation Information

12.4.2 KISWIRE LTD Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 KISWIRE LTD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 KISWIRE LTD Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Products Offered

12.4.5 KISWIRE LTD Recent Development

12.5 Tianjin DAXIONG Prestressed

12.5.1 Tianjin DAXIONG Prestressed Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tianjin DAXIONG Prestressed Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Tianjin DAXIONG Prestressed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Tianjin DAXIONG Prestressed Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Products Offered

12.5.5 Tianjin DAXIONG Prestressed Recent Development

…

