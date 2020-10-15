Global and China Biomass Pellet Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Biomass Pellet market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Biomass Pellet market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Biomass Pellet market size is projected to reach US$ 12700 million by 2026, from US$ 8231.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

Biomass Pellet market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Biomass Pellet market is segmented into

Wood Pellets

Fuel Pellets

Segment by Application, the Biomass Pellet market is segmented into

Feed

Civil Fuels

Industrial Fuel

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Biomass Pellet market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Biomass Pellet market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Biomass Pellet Market Share Analysis

Biomass Pellet market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Biomass Pellet business, the date to enter into the Biomass Pellet market, Biomass Pellet product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

German Pellets GmbH

Enviva LP

Sinopeak

Pacific BioEnergy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

Suzano

Organic Green Solutions

Biomass Secure Power

Drax Biomass International Inc.

RWE Innogy Cogen

Enova Energy Group

Aoke Ruifeng

Green Circle Bio Energy Inc

BlueFire Renewables Inc.

Zilkha Biomass Energy

The Westervelt Company

BTH Quitman Hickory LLC

Lignetics

Resolute Forest Products

AgroPellets

Brasil Biomassa e Energia Renovavel

Ecomas

PFEIFER

EcoPellet

La TIEsse

3ko TennoCtpon

EHHCEH

Enbima Group

ROSHT

Suji Energy-saving Technology

