Global and Japan Europium Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Europium market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Europium market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Europium is a chemical element with symbol Eu and atomic number 63. It was isolated in 1901 and is named after the continent of Europe. It is a moderately hard, silvery metal which readily oxidizes in air and water.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Europium Market

The global Europium market size is projected to reach US$ 262.5 million by 2026, from US$ 209.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Europium Scope and Market Size

Europium market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Europium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Europium market is segmented into

Eu(II)

Eu(III)

Segment by Application, the Europium market is segmented into

Catalysts

Metal Alloys

Glass PolishinG

Permanent Magnets

Glass Additives

Ceramics

Phosphors

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Europium market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Europium market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Europium Market Share Analysis

Europium market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Europium business, the date to enter into the Europium market, Europium product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Avalon Advanced Materials

Rare Element Resources

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

Lynas Corporation

China Minmetals Corporation

Neo Performance Materials

Indian Rare Earth

Arafura Resources

ACI Alloys

All-Chemie

American Elements

Hastings Technology Metals

