FMI Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on UV Disinfection Lamp Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

This Future Market Insights report offers a 10-year forecast for the global UV Disinfection Lamp market between 2015 and 2025. Global UV market revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% during the projected period. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all seven regions, which influence the current nature and future status of the global UV Disinfection Lamp market over the forecast period.

Report Description

The report examines the global UV Disinfection Lamp market for the period 2015–2025, with 2014 as the base year, with the primary objective being to offer updates and insights on the various advancements in the UV Disinfection Lamp market.

UV Disinfection Lamp are basic lamps that emit ultraviolet radiation with a wavelength ranging between 400 nm and 100nm. UV light is basically classified into three wavelength: UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C. This report covers the UV-C section of the UV Disinfection Lamp market. UV-C, or also known as germicidal UV, basically ranges between 100 nm and 280 nm, and its purpose is to disinfect or deactivate the DNA and RNA of bacteria, viruses and other pathogens in air, water, and various surfaces, thus inhibiting their ability to multiply.

In the next section, FMI covers performance of the global UV Disinfection Lamp market in terms of overall market revenue split. This section also includes analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply and demand side. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is also included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

We have segmented the market on the basis of lamp type into UV mercury lamp (low-pressure, medium-pressure and amalgam mercury lamp) and UV LED. The market is segmented on the basis of end-use application into wastewater treatment, water treatment, air treatment, surface treatment and food and beverages disinfection. Water treatment segment is further sub-segmented into municipal water treatment, residential water treatment, commercial water treatment, industrial process water treatment, pool and spa and others. Air treatment segment is further sub-segmented into healthcare facilities, residential and commercial and others. Food and beverages disinfection segment is sub-segmented into bottled water and other beverages, marinades and brines and surface disinfection of food. All these segments and sub-segments have been included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report highlights revenue generation by region. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the respective UV Disinfection Lamp markets on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses degree at which global drivers are influencing regional markets. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region, Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global UV Disinfection Lamp market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various UV Disinfection Lamp segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the UV Disinfection Lamp market.

As previously highlighted, the UV Disinfection Lamp market is split into a number of segments and sub-segments. All the UV Disinfection Lamp market segments and sub-segments in terms of lamp type, end-user application and region are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is vital for identifying the various key trends in the global UV Disinfection Lamp market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key UV Disinfection Lamp market segments, sub-segments and regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of UV Disinfection Lamp across regions, FMI has developed the UV Disinfection Lamp market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

The competitive landscape has been included in the final part of the report to provide audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the UV Disinfection Lamp product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of manufacturers covered in the report are UV Disinfection Lamp manufacturers and UV equipment manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers, specific to a market segment in the UV Disinfection Lamp market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the UV Disinfection Lamp marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the UV Disinfection Lamp space. Some key players identified in the global UV Disinfection Lamp market are Xylem Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Trojan Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Halma PLC, Heraeus Holding Gmbh, Severn Trent PLC, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, OSRAM GmbH and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation.

Key Segments Covered

UV Disinfection Lamp Market Lamp Type UV Mercury Lamp Low-pressure Mercury Lamp Medium-pressure Mercury Lamp Amalgam Mercury Lamp UV LED End-use Application Wastewater Treatment Water Treatment Municipal Water Treatment Residential Water Treatment Industrial Process Water Treatment Commercial Water Treatment Pool and spa Others Air treatment Healthcare Facilities Residential and Commercial Others Surface Treatment Food and Beverages Bottled Water and Other Beverages Marinades and Brines Surface Disinfection of Food



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies