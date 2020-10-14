Optical Disc Recording Technology Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2025

FMI’s study offers a 10-year forecast for the global Optical Disc Recording Technology market between 2015 and 2025. The market is expected to register a CAGR of -5.6% by volume during the forecast period. The study demonstrates market dynamics and trends of all the seven regions that influence the current and future status of the Optical Disc Recording Technology market over the forecast period.

Future Market Insights report examines the global Optical Disc Recording Technology market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights into market trends and opportunities in the Optical Disc Recording Technology marketacross the regions.

The global demand for optical storage disc market is declining as a result of rapid adoption of new technologies such as cloud storage, Internet of Things (IoT) and Video on Demand. However, globally, increasing demand for archival solutions and positive outlook for the media and entertainment industry are expected to create a significant demand for Optical Disc Recording Technologys in the near future. Increasing popularity of next generation optical disc for recording HD broadcasting, growing demand for content protection and widening application areas also act as factors supporting market growth.

FMI covers the Optical Disc Recording Technology market performance in terms of Optical Disc Recording Technology market revenue split, to better illustrate dynamics and trends of the Optical Disc Recording Technology market. The report also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints that are influencing the Optical Disc Recording Technology market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in the Optical Disc Recording Technology market report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global Optical Disc Recording Technology market has been segmented on the basis of product type intoCD, DVD and BD. The market is also segmented by end-users as media industry, healthcare, educational institutes and others (manufacturing industry, telecom and IT). The report provides key insights into these segments, sub-segments and categories for a comprehensive understanding of the market.

The report further highlights the Optical Disc Recording Technology market adoption by region. It provides the market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the Optical Disc Recording Technology market ecosystem. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the global Optical Disc Recording Technology market on a worldwide basis, analysing the extent to which global drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa.

All the sections of the report i.e. by product type, by end-users and by region evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the Optical Disc Recording Technology market for the period of 2015–2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the Optical Disc Recording Technology market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sales of various Optical Disc Recording Technology types. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue across the Optical Disc Recording Technology market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Optical Disc Recording Technology market is projected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, consumer spending and the economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various Optical Disc Recording Technology segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse it on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rate to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the Optical Disc Recording Technology market.

As previously highlighted, the Optical Disc Recording Technology market is split into a number of segments and sub-segments. All the Optical Disc Recording Technology market segments and sub segments in terms of product type, end user and region are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the Optical Disc Recording Technology market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key Optical Disc Recording Technology market segments, sub-segments, regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while market forecasting. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Optical Disc Recording Technology market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of progression, Future Market Insights developed the Optical Disc Recording Technology market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index will help providers identify real market opportunities.

Finally, the report illustrates the competitive landscape of the Optical Disc Recording Technology market to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment specific to market segments in the Optical Disc Recording Technology market. Report audiences acquire segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the Optical Disc Recording Technology market. Key competitors covered are: Sony Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Hitachi Maxell Ltd., Imation Corp., CMC Magnetics Corporation, RITEK Corporation, Moser Baer India Limited, Falcon Technologies International L.L.C. and Singulus Technologies.

By Product Type CD CD-R Audio Type Data Type CD-RW DVD DVD-R DL 2P IS SL DVD-RW By End User Media Industry Healthcare Educational Institutes Others



North America S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Turkey Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Other GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



