Global Waterproof Fabrics Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Waterproof Fabrics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Waterproof Fabrics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Waterproof fabrics are fabrics that are inherently, or have been treated to become, resistant to penetration by water and wetting. They are usually natural or synthetic fabrics that are laminated to or coated with a waterproofing material such as rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane (PU), silicone elastomer, fluoropolymers, and wax.

Waterproof fabrics market competition is intense. The top 5 manufacturers are Gore, Performax, Toray Industries, Polartec Neoshell and Swmintl. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2019. Following Asia Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20% approximately. China is the largest supplier of waterproof fabrics, with a production market share nearly 35% in 2019. North America is the second largest supplier of waterproof fabrics, enjoying production market share nearly 30% in 2019. The classification of waterproof fabrics includes breathable waterproof fabrics and non-breathable waterproof fabrics, and the sales proportion of breathable waterproof fabrics in 2019 is about 65%. Waterproof fabrics is widely used for clothing, shoes, tents, tarpaulins, others. The most proportion of waterproof fabrics is used for clothing, and the proportion in 2019 is nearly 60%.

The global Waterproof Fabrics market size is projected to reach US$ 1888.6 million by 2026, from US$ 1586.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Waterproof Fabrics production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Waterproof Fabrics by regions (countries) and by Application.

The global Waterproof Fabrics market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Waterproof Fabrics market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

Geographic Segmentation

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Waterproof Fabrics markets such as China, North America, Europe, Japan and India, etc. Key regions covered in the report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE

For the period 2015-2025, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Waterproof Fabrics market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume.

Manufacturers

The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Waterproof Fabrics market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Waterproof Fabrics market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2015-2020.

By Type and Application Segments

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Waterproof Fabrics market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Waterproof Fabrics market by each type segment for the period 2015-2025. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Waterproof Fabrics market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Waterproof Fabrics market by each application segment for the same period.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

DSM

Toray Industries

Porelle Membranes

Lafayette USA Corp

Anand Fabrics

Carrington Textiles

Polartec Neoshell

Finetex EnE

Gore

Performax

Sympatex

Swmintl

Arkema

Derekduck

Dentik

Market Segment by Type

Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

Non-Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

Market Segment by Application

Clothing

Shoes

Tents

Tarpaulins

Others

Research Methodology

To compile the detailed study of the global Waterproof Fabrics market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Waterproof Fabrics market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Waterproof Fabrics market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

