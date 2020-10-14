Global Waterproof Fabrics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Waterproof Fabrics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Waterproof Fabrics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Waterproof fabrics are fabrics that are inherently, or have been treated to become, resistant to penetration by water and wetting. They are usually natural or synthetic fabrics that are laminated to or coated with a waterproofing material such as rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane (PU), silicone elastomer, fluoropolymers, and wax.

Waterproof fabrics market competition is intense. The top 5 manufacturers are Gore, Performax, Toray Industries, Polartec Neoshell and Swmintl. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2019. Following Asia Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20% approximately. China is the largest supplier of waterproof fabrics, with a production market share nearly 35% in 2019. North America is the second largest supplier of waterproof fabrics, enjoying production market share nearly 30% in 2019. The classification of waterproof fabrics includes breathable waterproof fabrics and non-breathable waterproof fabrics, and the sales proportion of breathable waterproof fabrics in 2019 is about 65%. Waterproof fabrics is widely used for clothing, shoes, tents, tarpaulins, others. The most proportion of waterproof fabrics is used for clothing, and the proportion in 2019 is nearly 60%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Waterproof Fabrics Market

The global Waterproof Fabrics market size is projected to reach US$ 1888.6 million by 2026, from US$ 1586.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Waterproof Fabrics Scope and Segment

The global Waterproof Fabrics market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproof Fabrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

Non-Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Clothing

Shoes

Tents

Tarpaulins

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Waterproof Fabrics market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Waterproof Fabrics key manufacturers in this market include:

DSM

Toray Industries

Porelle Membranes

Lafayette USA Corp

Anand Fabrics

Carrington Textiles

Polartec Neoshell

Finetex EnE

Gore

Performax

Sympatex

Swmintl

Arkema

Derekduck

Dentik

