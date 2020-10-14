Global Ammonium Laureth Sulfate Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Ammonium Laureth Sulfate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ammonium Laureth Sulfate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ammonium lauryl sulfate (ALS) is the common name for ammonium dodecyl sulfate (CH3(CH2)10CH2OSO3NH4). The anion consists of a nonpolar hydrocarbon chain and a polar sulfate end group. The combination of nonpolar and polar groups confers surfactant properties to the anion: it facilitates dissolution of both polar and non-polar materials. ALS is classified as a sulfate ester. It is found primarily in shampoos and body-wash as a foaming agent.Lauryl sulfates are very high-foam surfactants that disrupt the surface tension of water in part by forming micelles at the surface-air interface.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ammonium Laureth Sulfate Market

The global Ammonium Laureth Sulfate market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Ammonium Laureth Sulfate Scope and Segment

Ammonium Laureth Sulfate market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ammonium Laureth Sulfate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Jeen International

Clariant

CISME Italy

Innospec

Colonial Chemical

Hunan Resun Auway Industrial

Lubrizol

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Miwon

Solvay

Southern Chemical Textiles

Ronas Chemicals

BASF

Galaxy Surfactants

Pilot Chemical

Stepan

Ammonium Laureth Sulfate Breakdown Data by Type

Powder

Colloid

Liquid

Ammonium Laureth Sulfate Breakdown Data by Application

Personal Care

Dyeing and Textile Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Ammonium Laureth Sulfate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Ammonium Laureth Sulfate market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Ammonium Laureth Sulfate Market Share Analysis

