FMI’s Detailed Report on Polyol Sweeteners Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

Despite the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus contagion around the globe, the polyol sweeteners market is unlikely to be severely affected for the duration of the crisis. Barring potential supply side disruptions, strong demand for processed and packaged foods during the pandemic will generate steady demand for polyol sweeteners in the short term. Robust distribution networks will shield the industry from the brunt of the outbreak.

“Polyol sweeteners are known for their low glycemic count, which makes its popular for consumption among diabetics. The global food and beverage industry, is generating strong demand for polyol sweetener as a low-calorie, sugar-free ingredient for healthy food products, which will boost consumption during the covid-19 pandemic,” says the FMI report.

Polyol Sweeteners Market – Primary Takeaways

Sorbitol remains the most popular polyol sweetener variant, particularly among diabetics owing to a very low-calorie count.

Xylitol is gaining demand in high-intensity sweetener applications, driven by use in bakery and confectionery production settings.

Europe is a leading market for polyol sweeteners owing to strong government initiatives in the region to reduce sugar in diet.

Polyol Sweeteners Market – Growth Factors

Superior characteristics of mouthfeel, sweetness, and low-calorie value are key factors boosting the adoption of polyol sweeteners.

Growing cases of obesity and diabetics around the world will bolster the demand for foods and beverages incorporating polyol sweeteners.

Polyol Sweeteners Market – Major Constraints

Concerns over sweeteners sourced from bio-engineered materials are restricting adoption.

Strict regulations limiting the amount of polyol sweeteners in food products hurts application.

The Projected Impact of Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on the global economy and has resulted in transport and logistical restrictions arising from lockdown measures imposed by governments worldwide. These factors are likely to generate challenges for polyol sweetener producers as well. On the other hand, strong demand for healthy foods and beverages, and bias towards convenience foods will help in sustained demand for the duration of the pandemic. Strong distribution networks will help to mitigate losses in the industry.

Competition Landscape

The polyol sweetener market comprises players including but not limited to HYET Sweet, Cargill Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Roquette Frères, Ingredion Inc., Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, and Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Polyol sweetener market players have been pushing for research on new sources, product development and launches to expand their product portfolios and market presence.

For instance, Archer Daniels Midland Co. has acquired Florida Chemical Co. which will boost polyol sweetener production capacity. Mars Inc. has announced the development of a new chocolate formulation, replacing sugar with polyol sweetener to boost heat resistance. Further, Ingredion EMEA has launched its first polyol sweetener called Erysta Erythritol, aimed towards health-conscious consumers.

More About the Study

The FMI study provides detailed insights on polyol sweeteners. The market is broken down in terms of type (sorbitol, erythritol, maltitol, isomalt, and xylitol), form (powder and liquid), and application (bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy, oral care, pharmaceuticals, and others) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, Oceania, East Asia, and Middle East, and Africa).

Explore FMI’s Coverage of the Food and Beverages Industry

Dietary Supplements Market: Find insights on the dietary supplements market with segment analysis, statistics, influencing factors, players and strategies adopted by market players for a 10-year forecast period.

Food Additives Market: FMI’s report on the food additives market offers details on the market between 2016 -2026. The study covers influencers, revenue sources, market leaders, and strategies.

Nutritional Yeast Market: Get an in-depth analysis on the nutritional yeast market with insights on growth levers, opportunities, policies, restraints, regional markets and market leaders.

