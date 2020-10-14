Plasma Feed Market Growth Analysis up to 2024

Plasma Feed Market: Introduction

Plasma feed can be defined as feed products that involve animal derived plasma proteins as the feed ingredient. Plasma, as an animal feed ingredient, is easily digestible and offers high quality protein. It mainly contains essential plasma proteins, including globulins and albumin.

In terms of amino acids, plasma is considered to be rich in threonine and lysine. However, owing to the high cost of the plasma feed additives, it is being included mainly in the diets of young piglets, in the swine industry.

Request a PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76977

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Plasma Feed Market

The growth of the plasma feed market can be attributed to increase in demand for alternate protein sources

The strong growth in the meat industry, rise in the global meat production and consumption, and significant demand for livestock, have been contributing to the growth of the plasma feed market. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the meat consumption has increased by over 5% over the years and the demand for dairy products has increased by over 4% over the years.

The tendency of humanizing pets has been growing significantly over the years, which has been creating high demand for high quality pet feed. Plasma feed is considered as a sustainable and natural source of pet food, owing to various advantages such as palatability, emulsifying properties, and water binding capacity. This has been contributing to the growth of the plasma feed market.

However, high investments required for refining technology at commercial and high cost of plasma feed products might hamper the growth of the plasma feed market. In addition, uncertainty concerning the acceptance of blood-based products for livestock feed would be a lag in the growth of the plasma feed market.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Plasma Feed Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76977

North America to Lead Global Plasma Feed Market

In terms of region, the global plasma feed market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global plasma feed market in 2018. Strong growth in the beef, dairy, and swine industries, creates a demand for feed protein supplements, thereby contributing to the growth of the plasma feed market in the region. In addition, growth in the sustainable feed supply for pet food manufacturing and aquafeed manufacturing, contribute to the growth of the plasma feed market.

Europe was the second largest market for plasma feed in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for plasma feed, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The strong growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to increasing consumption and production of meat and focus on high quality pet food. In addition, the growing shift of consumers toward high meat consumption in various countries of Asia Pacific is one of the driving factors of the plasma feed market in the region.

Pre-Book Plasma Feed Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76977<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com