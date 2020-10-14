Dental Implants Market projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Dental Implants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global dental implants market was valued at US$ 4.08 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2027.Overview

Dental implants are metal frames that are postoperatively placed into the jawbone as a replacement teeth/tooth. When they are in place, they allow dentists to implant replacement tooth/teeth onto them. Persons who have lost their tooth/teeth due to injury, periodontal disease and other reasons are most likely to use dental implant as an alternative treatments to the natural tooth.

A large number of people suffer from periodontal diseases globally. This is one of the significant factors driving the growth of dental implants market. For example, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has predicted that 47.2% of the total population in U.S. above the age of 30 years are suffering from some type of periodontal disease.

Increasing Incidence of Dental Caries to Drive Market

Despite extraordinary achievements in the global population’s oral health, dental problems continue to plague several communities all over the world. Dental caries is still a major oral health issue observed in most industrialized countries, affecting 60–90% of schoolchildren and a vast majority of adults.

According to a 2016 WHO report, 60–80% of school children and nearly 100% of adults in the world have dental plaques and cavities, often leading to severe pain and discomfort. Besides the changing lifestyles, the growing geriatric population, and subsequently number of cases of tooth loss, dental cavities, and a variety of periodontal conditions are primary drivers of the global market. For example, in 2010, approximately 160 million people were estimated to be edentulous, which accounts for 2.3% of the global population.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it has been projected that the global elderly population, which was around 524 million in 2010, is expected to reach around 2 billion by 2050, growing rapidly in developed countries such as Italy, Germany, the U.K., the U.S., and Japan. According to the U.S. census bureau, around 40 million people in the country belonged to the elderly category in 2011. Around 89 million people are estimated to be above 65 years of age by 2050. This augments the demand for dental implants.

Thus increasing Incidence of dental caries is likely to boost the dental implants market during the forecast period.

Endosteal Implants Segment to Dominate Market

Based on product type, the global dental implants market has been divided into endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, transosteal implants, and intramucosal implants.

The endosteal implants segment dominated the global dental implants market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.

The segment’s dominance can be attributed to high acceptance of implants. The segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. According to the report by the American Academy of Periodontology, the endosteal implants are the most common & widely used implant in dentistry segment.

Competitive Landscape

The global dental Implants market is largely consolidated, with top 5 players accounting for major market share. Key players in the global market Straumann Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, 3M Health Care, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, AVINENT Implant System, S.L., Bicon, LLC, and Osstem Implant, CO., Ltd.

Dental Clinics to be Fastest Growing Segment

In terms of end-user, the global dental implants market has been classified into hospitals, dental clinics, academic & research institutes, and others.

Dental Clinics is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Dental clinics have remained the most preferred choice and highly favorable setting for dental implant surgeries and treatment. The segment is likely to witness high growth due to significant demand for private clinics in most of the emerging parts of the world and preference among patients suffering from dental problems.

